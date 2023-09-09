Magazine

Lady R’s report raises more questions, growing calls for transgender pupil support guidelines, while conservationists aid WC’s endangered species

By Daily Maverick
09 Sep 2023
The Lady R executive summary report raises more questions than answers. There are growing calls for guidelines to support transgender pupils in schools. And conservationists come to the rescue of the endangered western leopard toad.

Read the Weekend Wrap.

