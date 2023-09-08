Newsdeck

Newsdeck

‘That 70’s Show’ actor Masterson sentenced to 30 years to life in prison for rapes

‘That 70’s Show’ actor Masterson sentenced to 30 years to life in prison for rapes
epa08679837 Actor Danny Masterson (L) stands with his lawyer Thomas Mesereau as he is arraigned on three rape charges in separate incidents between 2001 and 2003, at Los Angeles Superior Court, in Los Angeles, California, USA, 18 September 2020. EPA-EFE/LUCY NICHOLSON/ POOL
By Reuters
08 Sep 2023
0

LOS ANGELES, Sept 7 (Reuters) - "That '70s Show" actor Danny Masterson was sentenced on Thursday to 30 years to life in prison for raping two women about 20 years ago in a case that stirred controversy around the Church of Scientology.

By Rollo Ross

The 47-year-old actor and prominent Scientologist, who starred in the retro TV comedy for eight seasons until 2006, was convicted in May in a second trial. A jury deadlocked on a charge that he raped a third woman.

Judge Charlaine Olmedo announced the sentence, the maximum allowed by law, in Los Angeles Superior Court. Masterson, who has been in jail since his conviction, will be eligible for parole in 25-1/2 years.

The case drew attention in part because Masterson met the women through the Church of Scientology, and his accusers said the organization discouraged them from contacting law enforcement.

The Church of Scientology denied that claim and said Masterson’s religion should not have been an issue in the case.

The women said Masterson drugged and raped them in separate incidents between 2001 and 2003 at his house in the Hollywood Hills.

Masterson, wearing a dark suit, appeared composed on Thursday as the women gave victim impact statements. He was offered the chance to speak, but declined.

“I forgive you. Your sickness is no longer mine to bear,” said one victim, identified as Jane Doe 2 in the case.

The woman, who was a member of the Church of Scientology when she met Masterson, described the religious organization as an “enabler and protector” for him and said she was “terrorized and harassed” by the church when she tried to speak out about her rape.

“Rape is a theft of the spirit,” she said, adding that she developed PTSD and her promising acting career withered.

 

LEAH REMINI SUPPORTS VICTIM

The other victim, identified as Jane Doe 1, said her mother is a Scientologist and disowned her after she criticized the group during the trial.

“I didn’t choose to be born in Scientology just like I didn’t choose to be raped,” she said, accusing the organization of seeking to silence and intimidate her in the rape case.

“King of Queens” actor Leah Remini, a former Scientologist and vocal critic of the organization, stood with her arms around Jane Doe 1 as she spoke in the front row of the courtroom.

Masterson’s former girlfriend and “That 70’s Show” co-star Chrissie Carnell-Bixler was also in the court. She accused Masterson of raping her in 2001, but that case ended in a hung jury.

Masterson’s wife, actor Bijou Phillips, and his brother, “Malcolm in the Middle” actor Christopher Masterson, attended the sentencing.

Allegations against Masterson hurt his career. When he was first accused of sexually assaulting multiple women in 2017, he was fired from the Netflix series “The Ranch.”

(Reporting by Lisa Richwine; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Cynthia Osterman)

Gallery

Comments - Please note you must be signed in to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

It’s my party and you'll cry if I want you — Malema’s stranglehold on EFF bodes ill for its future
Maverick News

It’s my party and you'll cry if I want you — Malema’s stranglehold on EFF bodes ill for its future
SADC’s election report leaves Mnangagwa desperately out in the cold with only one option — reform
Op-eds

SADC’s election report leaves Mnangagwa desperately out in the cold with only one option — reform
Pick n Pay founder Raymond Ackerman has died
South Africa

Pick n Pay founder Raymond Ackerman has died
Parliament secretary took pay cut from local government association income — yet still gets over R3-million 
Maverick News

Parliament secretary took pay cut from local government association income — yet still gets over R3-million 
High court frees Cape Town law enforcement officer convicted for killing undercover cop and drug dealer
Maverick News

High court frees Cape Town law enforcement officer convicted for killing undercover cop and drug dealer

TOP READS IN SECTION

Russia denounces U.S. plan to send arms with depleted uranium to Ukraine
Newsdeck

Russia denounces U.S. plan to send arms with depleted uranium to Ukraine
Ukraine reports frontline success, Russian minister decries Kyiv's failure
Newsdeck

Ukraine reports frontline success, Russian minister decries Kyiv's failure
I have a picture for you! 28 August - 3 September 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 28 August – 3 September 2023
Kremlin decries US plan to give seized Russian money to Ukraine
Newsdeck

Kremlin decries US plan to give seized Russian money to Ukraine
Grindr Loses Nearly Half Its Staff to Strict RTO Rule
Newsdeck

Grindr Loses Nearly Half Its Staff to Strict RTO Rule

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

Breakdowns and Baguettes

Get your updates on the Rugby World Cup, with Maverick Sports editor Craig Ray reporting from Paris, direct to your inbox free of charge.

Become a Maverick Insider

This could have been a paywall

On another site this would have been a paywall. Maverick Insider keeps our content free for all.

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options