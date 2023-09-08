Newsdeck

Manipur

One killed as security forces open fire to disperse crowd in India’s Manipur

One killed as security forces open fire to disperse crowd in India’s Manipur
Bengal Christian council members participate in a peace prayer after a peace rally to demand stop violence in India, specially in state of Manipur in Kolkata, India, 01 September 2023. The state of the violence-hit northeastern state of Manipur is termed as 'deeply disturbing' and the 'grossest violation of constitutional and human rights'. At least 130 people have been killed, and more than 60,000 were displaced as ethnic violence continues since the clashes broke out between two ethnic groups in May in the state of Manipur. EPA-EFE/PIYAL ADHIKARY
By Reuters
08 Sep 2023
0

GUWAHATI, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Security forces lobbed tear gas and opened fired to disperse a crowd of about 500 people in India's restive northeastern state of Manipur on Friday, killing one person and wounding 20 more, police officials said.

Manipur has been wracked by ethnic violence since May, and security forces were trying to stop the crowd of people from the majority Meitei ethnic group from entering a village of the minority Kuki community, a police spokesperson said.

Another police official said a few paramilitary troops were also injured in the clash, which occurred a day before the start of the Group of 20 summit that India is hosting in the capital New Delhi, some 2,500 km (1,553 miles) away.

Groups of gunmen also exchanged fire with security forces in other areas of the state, the police officials said, but it was not clear if this incident was linked to the ethnic violence.

At least 180 people have been killed, and thousands more displaced, since the Meitei and Kuki communities started fighting over the sharing of economic benefits and quotas.

(Writing by Sakshi Dayal; editing by Miral Fahmy)

Gallery

Comments - Please note you must be signed in to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

It’s my party and you'll cry if I want you — Malema’s stranglehold on EFF bodes ill for its future
Maverick News

It’s my party and you'll cry if I want you — Malema’s stranglehold on EFF bodes ill for its future
SADC’s election report leaves Mnangagwa desperately out in the cold with only one option — reform
Op-eds

SADC’s election report leaves Mnangagwa desperately out in the cold with only one option — reform
New intelligence bill is anti-democratic, and a unique mix of malice and stupidity
Op-eds

New intelligence bill is anti-democratic, and a unique mix of malice and stupidity
The Walking Wounded – down before the first RWC 2023 whistle blows
Maverick News

The Walking Wounded – down before the first RWC 2023 whistle blows
Pick n Pay founder Raymond Ackerman has died
South Africa

Pick n Pay founder Raymond Ackerman has died

TOP READS IN SECTION

Russia denounces U.S. plan to send arms with depleted uranium to Ukraine
Newsdeck

Russia denounces U.S. plan to send arms with depleted uranium to Ukraine
I have a picture for you! 28 August - 3 September 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 28 August – 3 September 2023
Ukraine reports frontline success, Russian minister decries Kyiv's failure
Newsdeck

Ukraine reports frontline success, Russian minister decries Kyiv's failure
Grindr Loses Nearly Half Its Staff to Strict RTO Rule
Newsdeck

Grindr Loses Nearly Half Its Staff to Strict RTO Rule
Kremlin decries US plan to give seized Russian money to Ukraine
Newsdeck

Kremlin decries US plan to give seized Russian money to Ukraine

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

Breakdowns and Baguettes

Get your updates on the Rugby World Cup, with Maverick Sports editor Craig Ray reporting from Paris, direct to your inbox free of charge.

Become a Maverick Insider

This could have been a paywall

On another site this would have been a paywall. Maverick Insider keeps our content free for all.

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options