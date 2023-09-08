One killed as security forces open fire to disperse crowd in India’s Manipur

Bengal Christian council members participate in a peace prayer after a peace rally to demand stop violence in India, specially in state of Manipur in Kolkata, India, 01 September 2023. The state of the violence-hit northeastern state of Manipur is termed as 'deeply disturbing' and the 'grossest violation of constitutional and human rights'. At least 130 people have been killed, and more than 60,000 were displaced as ethnic violence continues since the clashes broke out between two ethnic groups in May in the state of Manipur. EPA-EFE/PIYAL ADHIKARY

Manipur has been wracked by ethnic violence since May, and security forces were trying to stop the crowd of people from the majority Meitei ethnic group from entering a village of the minority Kuki community, a police spokesperson said.

Another police official said a few paramilitary troops were also injured in the clash, which occurred a day before the start of the Group of 20 summit that India is hosting in the capital New Delhi, some 2,500 km (1,553 miles) away.

Groups of gunmen also exchanged fire with security forces in other areas of the state, the police officials said, but it was not clear if this incident was linked to the ethnic violence.

At least 180 people have been killed, and thousands more displaced, since the Meitei and Kuki communities started fighting over the sharing of economic benefits and quotas.

