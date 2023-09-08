Newsdeck

Newsdeck

Diabetes Patients in UK to Get Eli Lilly Drug, Rivaling Ozempic

Diabetes Patients in UK to Get Eli Lilly Drug, Rivaling Ozempic
A patient holds a Mounjaro injectible pen at her home in Carlsbad, CA on Wednesday, November 30, 2022. Photographer: Sandy Huffaker/The Washington Post/Getty Images
By Bloomberg
08 Sep 2023
0

Eli Lilly & Co.’s Mounjaro, a diabetes drug that’s also nearing approval for weight loss, is set to reach UK patients after winning the backing of England’s influential health-cost regulator. 

Mounjaro has the potential to “provide an effective and good value treatment option” for people with type 2 diabetes that isn’t well controlled by other drugs, Helen Knight, director of medicines evaluation at the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence, said in an emailed statement.

Making Mounjaro available in the UK would offer an alternative to Novo Nordisk A/S’s Ozempic, a similar diabetes drug that has shown dramatic weight-loss benefits. Approval for weight-loss treatment would also put Lilly’s drug in competition with Novo’s anti-obesity therapy Wegovy that became available in the UK Monday. The market for weight-loss drugs alone could reach $44 billion by 2030, according to Bloomberg Intelligence analysts.

“We are pleased by the NICE committee recommendation of Mounjaro” for diabetes, a spokesperson for Lilly said in an emailed statement. “Lilly is committed to supplying Mounjaro for people with type 2 diabetes, both in Great Britain and around the globe.”

Both Novo and Lilly have struggled to keep up with demand for the drugs, which are in shortage.

Lilly’s shares rose 0.3% before US markets opened, while Novo Nordisk’s gained 0.2% in Copenhagen.

NICE’s recommendation reverses an earlier finding that it wasn’t clear whether Mounjaro represented good value for money. It’s common for the agency to take more than one look at an expensive new drug before recommending it. The final guidance on Mounjaro is scheduled to be published on Oct. 11, and at that point the weekly injection would reach National Health Service patients within 90 days, depending on supply.

The US Food and Drug Administration is expected to make a decision on the use of Mounjaro for weight loss by the end of the year. NICE is reviewing it for that use separately from its use in diabetes, with a decision expected next year.

Gallery

Comments - Please note you must be signed in to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

It’s my party and you'll cry if I want you — Malema’s stranglehold on EFF bodes ill for its future
Maverick News

It’s my party and you'll cry if I want you — Malema’s stranglehold on EFF bodes ill for its future
The Walking Wounded – down before the first RWC 2023 whistle blows
Maverick News

The Walking Wounded – down before the first RWC 2023 whistle blows
SADC’s election report leaves Mnangagwa desperately out in the cold with only one option — reform
Op-eds

SADC’s election report leaves Mnangagwa desperately out in the cold with only one option — reform
Pick n Pay founder Raymond Ackerman has died
South Africa

Pick n Pay founder Raymond Ackerman has died
Exclude ANC members named in State Capture report from parliamentary list — Veterans League
Maverick News

Exclude ANC members named in State Capture report from parliamentary list — Veterans League

TOP READS IN SECTION

Russia denounces U.S. plan to send arms with depleted uranium to Ukraine
Newsdeck

Russia denounces U.S. plan to send arms with depleted uranium to Ukraine
I have a picture for you! 28 August - 3 September 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 28 August – 3 September 2023
Grindr Loses Nearly Half Its Staff to Strict RTO Rule
Newsdeck

Grindr Loses Nearly Half Its Staff to Strict RTO Rule
Ukraine reports frontline success, Russian minister decries Kyiv's failure
Newsdeck

Ukraine reports frontline success, Russian minister decries Kyiv's failure
Kremlin decries US plan to give seized Russian money to Ukraine
Newsdeck

Kremlin decries US plan to give seized Russian money to Ukraine

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

Breakdowns and Baguettes

Get your updates on the Rugby World Cup, with Maverick Sports editor Craig Ray reporting from Paris, direct to your inbox free of charge.

Become a Maverick Insider

This could have been a paywall

On another site this would have been a paywall. Maverick Insider keeps our content free for all.

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options