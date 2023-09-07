Tips to Find Your “I am my own boss” car

Today’s entrepreneurs are constantly on the move – meeting clients, attending events, or even setting up their next big venture. And for many, their car becomes a significant representation of their journey, identity, and status.

Boss Wheels: How to find the perfect car for your entrepreneurial journey

Today’s entrepreneurs are constantly on the move – meeting clients, attending events, or even setting up their next big venture. And for many, their car becomes a significant representation of their journey, identity, and status. But where do you begin your search for that perfect car that mirrors your ambition and progress?

According to motus.cars, there are few things to consider in the search to find your I am my own boss car.

Budget

Before looking at car designs or features, decide on a budget. If you work for yourself, it’s important to keep your expenses in check. Make sure any car payments fit comfortably into your monthly costs.

Assess your Functional Needs

Being career-driven often means wearing multiple hats. Is your car primarily for meetings across the city, or do you need something robust for long-distance travel? Do you carry bulky items for your job? Your day-to-day tasks can dictate whether a compact sedan, an SUV, or even a bakkie is right for you.

Prioritise Comfort and Reliability

If you spend a lot of time in your car, comfort is not a luxury – it’s a necessity. Reliable air conditioning, ergonomic seats, noise insulation, and a smooth ride can make a difference in your daily routine. Reliability also means fewer repair costs and more time focusing on work instead of car troubles.

Make a Statement

Your car often makes a first impression before you do. If you’re in a field where appearances count, you might want a car that radiates success and professionalism. A sleek sedan or a luxury SUV can convey confidence, while eco-conscious bosses might opt for hybrid or electric vehicles to make a sustainable statement.

Incorporate Tech Needs

For many self-employed professionals, a car becomes a secondary workspace. Features like Bluetooth connectivity, advanced navigation systems, USB ports, and even Wi-Fi hotspots can turn your vehicle into a mobile office, ensuring you stay connected wherever you go.

Factor in Maintenance and Fuel Efficiency

While a particular car might seem affordable at the outset, maintenance costs can quickly add up. Research the long-term costs associated with your chosen vehicle. Fuel efficiency is another critical aspect. There might be better choices than petrol-guzzling car for someone constantly on the move. For hacks on how to stay ahead of fuel price increases, click here.

Safety First

Your safety and that of your clients or colleagues is paramount. Look for cars with high safety ratings and advanced features like lane assist, automatic braking, and adaptive cruise control. These not only protect you but also offer peace of mind to your loved ones and associates.

Test Drive Extensively

You wouldn’t invest in business equipment without trying it first, and the same should apply to your car. Take multiple models for test drives. Pay attention to visibility, comfort, controls, and how the car handles. Remember, this car will be a significant part of your professional life.

Resale Value

For the astute career-driven individual, every investment’s future value matters. While cars typically depreciate, some brands and models retain value better than others. It might be worth spending a bit more upfront for a car offering a better return when it’s time to sell.

At motus.cars, we understand that choosing the perfect car as a self-employed, career-driven individual combines the practicality of everyday needs with the aspirational goals of where you see yourself in the future. It’s not just about getting from point A to B, but how you feel and what message you send along the way.

At motus.cars, we understand that choosing the perfect car as a self-employed, career-driven individual combines the practicality of everyday needs with the aspirational goals of where you see yourself in the future. It's not just about getting from point A to B, but how you feel and what message you send along the way.

