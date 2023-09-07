Newsdeck

Newsdeck

Russia denounces U.S. plan to send arms with depleted uranium to Ukraine

Russia denounces U.S. plan to send arms with depleted uranium to Ukraine
More than a thousand missiles and rockets fired by Russian forces and collected by the Kharkiv prosecutors office, and to be included in future war crimes investigations, at a cataloguing depot on 18 December 2022 in Kharkiv, Ukraine. (Photo: Chris McGrath / Getty Images)
By Reuters
07 Sep 2023
0

Sept 6 (Reuters) - Russia denounced as "indicator of inhumanity" on Wednesday a U.S. plan to provide Ukraine with arms containing depleted uranium.

“The administration’s decision to supply weapons with depleted uranium is an indicator of inhumanity,” Russia’s embassy in Washington said on Telegram.

“Clearly, with its idea of inflicting a ‘strategic defeat’, Washington is prepared to fight not only to the last Ukrainian but also to do away with entire generations.”

(Reporting by Ron Popeski; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Gallery

Comments - Please note you must be signed in to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Months of ‘intensified’ rolling blackouts coming, says Ramokgopa – and we’re stuck with Stage 6 for the week
Maverick News

Months of ‘intensified’ rolling blackouts coming, says Ramokgopa – and we’re stuck with Stage 6 for the week
Patriotic Alliance breaks Knysna coalition with ANC, says it ‘won’t vote’ in council
Maverick News

Patriotic Alliance breaks Knysna coalition with ANC, says it ‘won’t vote’ in council
Former Eskom COO Jan Oberholzer lands top renewable energy role
Maverick News

Former Eskom COO Jan Oberholzer lands top renewable energy role
ANC’s Fikile Mbalula dismisses talk of fresh poll in Zimbabwe and blocks OR Tambo school lecture
Maverick News

ANC’s Fikile Mbalula dismisses talk of fresh poll in Zimbabwe and blocks OR Tambo school lecture
Hume's herd of 2,000 African rhinos get a last-minute ‘lifeline’ in major purchase and rewilding project
Africa

Hume's herd of 2,000 African rhinos get a last-minute ‘lifeline’ in major purchase and rewilding project

TOP READS IN SECTION

Cuba uncovers human trafficking of Cubans to fight for Russia in Ukraine
Newsdeck

Cuba uncovers human trafficking of Cubans to fight for Russia in Ukraine
Ukraine reports frontline success, Russian minister decries Kyiv's failure
Newsdeck

Ukraine reports frontline success, Russian minister decries Kyiv's failure
Former oil firm executives go on trial in Sweden over Sudan war crimes
Newsdeck

Former oil firm executives go on trial in Sweden over Sudan war crimes
I have a picture for you! 28 August - 3 September 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 28 August – 3 September 2023
Proud Boys Leader Tarrio Gets 22 Years Over US Capitol Riot
Newsdeck

Proud Boys Leader Tarrio Gets 22 Years Over US Capitol Riot

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

Showdown 2024

Showdown 2024: Why voter registration and education needs to start now

Join Mark Heywood in discussion with Mbali Ntuli and Lindiwe Mazibuko as they emphasise the need for proactive efforts to engage and inform the electorate in preparation for the 2024 general elections in South Africa, on Thursday 7 September from 6pm-7pm, online and free of charge.

Breakdowns and Baguettes

Get your updates on the Rugby World Cup, with Maverick Sports editor Craig Ray reporting from Paris, direct to your inbox free of charge.

Become a Maverick Insider

This could have been a paywall

On another site this would have been a paywall. Maverick Insider keeps our content free for all.

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options