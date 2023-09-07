Newsdeck

Kremlin decries US plan to give seized Russian money to Ukraine

A handout picture made available by the Presidential Press Service shows Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky (L) shakes hands with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (R), during their meeting in Kyiv, Ukraine, 06 September 2023, amid the Russian invasion. Blinken arrived in Ukraine's capital for an unannounced visit where he will meet with top Ukrainian officials. EPA-EFE/PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE / HANDOUT
By Reuters
07 Sep 2023
MOSCOW, Sept 7 (Reuters) - A U.S. plan to send Ukraine funds seized from Russian businesspeople targeted by sanctions is illegal and any such actions will be contested, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on a visit to Kyiv on Wednesday that Washington was transferring to Ukraine $5.4 million in “assets seized from sanctioned Russian oligarchs, which will now be used to support Ukrainian military veterans”.

Peskov told reporters: “This is hard to imagine and it goes against everything in international law and those countries’ national law. But as soon as an opportunity presents itself, we will defend our rights.”

Peskov said some Russian entrepreneurs had already secured court rulings in European countries finding such transfers illegal.

Not a single case of such illegal retention will be left unattended,” he said.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Mark Trevelyan and Kevin Liffey)

