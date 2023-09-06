Newsdeck

Newsdeck

Universal Music Aims to Boost Artist Royalties in New Streaming Model

Universal Music Aims to Boost Artist Royalties in New Streaming Model
Signage outside Universal Music Group headquarters in Santa Monica, California, U.S. on Friday. June 4, 2021. A blank-check company backed by billionaire Bill Ackman is in talks to merge with Universal Music Group, setting the stage for the Vivendi SE-owned record label to become a separate business, according to people with knowledge of the matter.
By Bloomberg
06 Sep 2023
0

Universal Music Group NV and French company Deezer SA said they have developed a new music-streaming model that better compensates artists and the songs that fans actively engage with.

The deal is part of a broader strategy by the music industry to get more money from streaming platforms that have been flooded by white noise tracks and AI-generated songs.

Artists who have at least 1,000 streams per month by a minimum of 500 unique listeners will see their royalties increase to reward their contribution to the streaming platform. The model will also better reward music that fans actively seek out on the platform, according to a statement from the two companies on Wednesday.

Deezer plans to introduce the model in France in the fourth quarter, before rolling it out to other markets.

Universal Music’s Chief Executive Officer Lucian Grainge has previously said that there is a “pressing need” to reassess the streaming model after an increase in uploads of low-quality content designed to “game the system and divert royalties.” The record label for artists such as Taylor Swift and Drake this year began partnering with streaming services including Tidal to explore an “artist-centric model” that rewards musicians with passionate fan bases. The company has also been in discussions with Spotify about addressing these issues, Grainge said during an earnings call in July.

Read More: Universal Music, SoundCloud Weigh Pay Changes to Reward Artists

Deezer will also take steps to limit non-artist noise content. “It should be obvious to everyone that the sound of rain or a washing machine is not as valuable as a song from your favorite artist streamed in HiFi,” Deezer’s CEO Jeronimo Folgueira said in the statement.

“It will be interesting to see whether this deal can become a template for other streaming services to follow,” Citi analyst Thomas Singlehurst said in a note to clients. “There has always been a sense that Deezer has been quicker to move as a smaller player because it is less likely to destabilize the broader artist ecosystem.”

Gallery

Comments - Please note you must be signed in to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Months of ‘intensified’ rolling blackouts coming, says Ramokgopa – and we’re stuck with Stage 6 for the week
Maverick News

Months of ‘intensified’ rolling blackouts coming, says Ramokgopa – and we’re stuck with Stage 6 for the week
Former Eskom COO Jan Oberholzer lands top renewable energy role
Maverick News

Former Eskom COO Jan Oberholzer lands top renewable energy role
ANC’s Fikile Mbalula dismisses talk of fresh poll in Zimbabwe and blocks OR Tambo school lecture
Maverick News

ANC’s Fikile Mbalula dismisses talk of fresh poll in Zimbabwe and blocks OR Tambo school lecture
Hume's herd of 2,000 African rhinos get a last-minute ‘lifeline’ in major purchase and rewilding project
Africa

Hume's herd of 2,000 African rhinos get a last-minute ‘lifeline’ in major purchase and rewilding project
Human Rights Commission urged to probe claims of shambolic distribution of NSFAS funding scheme to poor students
Maverick News

Human Rights Commission urged to probe claims of shambolic distribution of NSFAS funding scheme to poor students

TOP READS IN SECTION

Cuba uncovers human trafficking of Cubans to fight for Russia in Ukraine
Newsdeck

Cuba uncovers human trafficking of Cubans to fight for Russia in Ukraine
Ukraine reports frontline success, Russian minister decries Kyiv's failure
Newsdeck

Ukraine reports frontline success, Russian minister decries Kyiv's failure
Former oil firm executives go on trial in Sweden over Sudan war crimes
Newsdeck

Former oil firm executives go on trial in Sweden over Sudan war crimes
I have a picture for you! 28 August - 3 September 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 28 August – 3 September 2023
Proud Boys Leader Tarrio Gets 22 Years Over US Capitol Riot
Newsdeck

Proud Boys Leader Tarrio Gets 22 Years Over US Capitol Riot

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

Showdown 2024

Showdown 2024: Why voter registration and education needs to start now

Join Mark Heywood in discussion with Mbali Ntuli and Lindiwe Mazibuko as they emphasise the need for proactive efforts to engage and inform the electorate in preparation for the 2024 general elections in South Africa, on Thursday 7 September from 6pm-7pm, online and free of charge.

Breakdowns and Baguettes

Get your updates on the Rugby World Cup, with Maverick Sports editor Craig Ray reporting from Paris, direct to your inbox free of charge.

Become a Maverick Insider

This could have been a paywall

On another site this would have been a paywall. Maverick Insider keeps our content free for all.

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options