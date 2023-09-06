Manie Libbok has been selected as flyhalf for the Springboks’ opening World Cup 2023 match against Scotland in Marseilles on Sunday, 10 September. (Photo: Steve Haag / Gallo Images)

The Springboks, who are determined to begin their Rugby World Cup 2023 on a winning note, have named a squad brimming with experience for a tricky opening encounter against Scotland in Marseille on Sunday evening.

Bok coach Jacques Nienaber, whose team is riding a four-game winning streak heading into the tournament, has named the likes of Steven Kitshoff, Pieter-Steph du Toit and Jesse Kriel in his squad.

Siya Kolisi will captain the team after making a miraculous recovery from a knee injury in the lead-up to the World Cup. Manie Libbok has been trusted with the No 10 shirt in the absence of experienced flyhalves such as Handré Pollard and Elton Jantjies.

Charismatic scrumhalf Faf de Klerk will win his 50th Test cap, while the experienced Duane Vermeulen will start from the bench.

Utility back Canan Moodie and lock Jean Kleyn were not considered for selection due to hamstring and knee niggles, respectively.

On the replacements’ bench, Nienaber opted for a six-two split in favour of the forwards, with Bongi Mbonambi, Ox Nche, Trevor Nyakane, RG Snyman, Marco van Staden and Vermeulen named as the impact forwards. Grant Williams and Willie le Roux provide backline cover.

“We are pleased with the squad depth we have built in the last few months, and we believe this group of players strikes the right balance to achieve the result we need against Scotland,” Nienaber said.

“We are very excited about this occasion. We’ve been building for this World Cup for the last four years and we are thrilled to get our campaign started.

“We’ve been working hard in the last few weeks to make sure we are as prepared as possible going into this match and we are fully aware of the challenge that awaits us.”

The Boks have begun their past two World Cup campaigns on an uneven footing, having lost their 2015 opener against Japan and the one in 2019 against New Zealand. Against the Scots, they will be out to buck this trend.

The match kicks off on Sunday, 10 September at 5.45pm, SA time. DM

Springbok team to face Scotland in Marseille

15 – Damian Willemse, 14 – Kurt-Lee Arendse, 13 – Jesse Kriel, 12 – Damian de Allende, 11 – Cheslin Kolbe, 10 – Manie Libbok, 9 – Faf de Klerk, 8 – Jasper Wiese, 7 – Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6 – Siya Kolisi, 5 – Franco Mostert, 4 – Eben Etzebeth, 3 – Frans Malherbe, 2 – Malcolm Marx, 1 – Steven Kitshoff

Replacements

16 – Bongi Mbonambi, 17 – Ox Nche, 18 – Trevor Nyakane, 19 – RG Snyman, 20 – Marco van Staden, 21 – Duane Vermeulen, 22 – Grant Williams, 23 – Willie le Roux