Newsdeck

Mahsa Amini

Iran detains Mahsa Amini’s uncle as anniversary of her death, protests looms

Iran detains Mahsa Amini’s uncle as anniversary of her death, protests looms
A demonstrator carries the portrait of Mahsa Amini, who died in detention following her arrest by the Iranian morality police in September 2022, during a demonstration near the Iranian embassy in Paris, France, 23 May 2023. Civil society groups and human rights activists condemn the repression of the anti-regime movement and demand the release of detained political prisoners and an immediate halt to executions. According to the UN, since the beginning of 2023, at least 203 Iranians sentenced to death have been hanged by the Iranian regime. EPA-EFE/TERESA SUAREZ
By Reuters
06 Sep 2023
0

DUBAI, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Iran's security forces have detained a relative of a Kurdish Iranian woman days before the anniversary of her death in the custody of the morality police that sparked months of nationwide protests, a source close to the family said on Wednesday.

Fearing a revival of the unrest that rocked the Islamic Republic, Iran’s clerical rulers have increased their clamp down on dissent aimed at deterring any gatherings on Mahsa Amini’s death anniversary on Sept. 16.

“A group of security forces went to Amini’s uncle Safa Aeli’s home yesterday … searched his car and house without having a court order and then arrested him … they also confiscated some documents like his passport,” said the source.

“Prior to his arrest, Aeli was followed by security forces for a week … The family does not know where he has been taken.”

Iran’s judiciary did not respond to Reuters request for comment.

The months-long anti-government protests spiralled into the biggest show of opposition to Iran’s authorities in years, with many calling for the end of more than four decades of Islamic clerical rule.

Over 500 people – including 71 minors – were killed, hundreds wounded and thousands arrested during the unrest that was violently quelled by Iran’s security forces, Rights groups said.

France-based Kurdistan Human Rights Network (KHRN) said on Tuesday that the security forces have mounted pressure on the family members of protesters killed in the unrest by summoning, threatening or arresting them in recent weeks.

“The families have been threatened to avoid calling for any gatherings to mark Amini’s anniversary,” it said.

In a report last month, Amnesty International said Iranian authorities “have been subjecting victims’ families to arbitrary arrest and detention, imposing cruel restrictions on peaceful gatherings at grave sites, and destroying victims’ gravestones.”

Many journalists, lawyers, activists, students, academics, ethnic minorities, artists, public figures and family members of protesters killed in the unrest have been arrested, summoned, threatened or fired in the past few weeks, according to Rights groups.

Iran’s Etemad daily reported in August that the lawyer for Amini’s family also faces charges of “propaganda against the system”. If convicted, Saleh Nikbakht faces a jail sentence between one and three years.

Authorities have accused Islamic Iran’s arch-enemies the United States and Israel and their local agents of being behind the unrest to destabilise the country.

Iranian officials have said that many members of the security forces have been killed by “rioters and thugs backed by foreign foes”.

(Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)

Gallery

Comments - Please note you must be signed in to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Months of ‘intensified’ rolling blackouts coming, says Ramokgopa – and we’re stuck with Stage 6 for the week
Maverick News

Months of ‘intensified’ rolling blackouts coming, says Ramokgopa – and we’re stuck with Stage 6 for the week
ANC’s Fikile Mbalula dismisses talk of fresh poll in Zimbabwe and blocks OR Tambo school lecture
Maverick News

ANC’s Fikile Mbalula dismisses talk of fresh poll in Zimbabwe and blocks OR Tambo school lecture
Former Eskom COO Jan Oberholzer lands top renewable energy role
Maverick News

Former Eskom COO Jan Oberholzer lands top renewable energy role
Lady R executive summary report: Nothing to see here, folks
Maverick News

Lady R executive summary report: Nothing to see here, folks
Hume's herd of 2,000 African rhinos get a last-minute ‘lifeline’ in major purchase and rewilding project
Africa

Hume's herd of 2,000 African rhinos get a last-minute ‘lifeline’ in major purchase and rewilding project

TOP READS IN SECTION

Cuba uncovers human trafficking of Cubans to fight for Russia in Ukraine
Newsdeck

Cuba uncovers human trafficking of Cubans to fight for Russia in Ukraine
Ukraine reports frontline success, Russian minister decries Kyiv's failure
Newsdeck

Ukraine reports frontline success, Russian minister decries Kyiv's failure
Former oil firm executives go on trial in Sweden over Sudan war crimes
Newsdeck

Former oil firm executives go on trial in Sweden over Sudan war crimes
I have a picture for you! 28 August - 3 September 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 28 August – 3 September 2023
Burning Man festival road reopens, allowing thousands to escape muddy trap
Newsdeck

Burning Man festival road reopens, allowing thousands to escape muddy trap

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

Showdown 2024

Showdown 2024: Why voter registration and education needs to start now

Join Mark Heywood in discussion with Mbali Ntuli and Lindiwe Mazibuko as they emphasise the need for proactive efforts to engage and inform the electorate in preparation for the 2024 general elections in South Africa, on Thursday 7 September from 6pm-7pm, online and free of charge.

Breakdowns and Baguettes

Get your updates on the Rugby World Cup, with Maverick Sports editor Craig Ray reporting from Paris, direct to your inbox free of charge.

Become a Maverick Insider

This could have been a paywall

On another site this would have been a paywall. Maverick Insider keeps our content free for all.

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options