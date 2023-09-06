Brazil rescues hundreds held in modern-day slave conditions

A person holds a candle during an anti-government protest, days after the deadly police raid in the Jacarezinho favela of Rio de Janeiro, in Brasilia, Brazil, 13 May 2021. Brazil marked 133 years since the abolition of slavery in 1888, through the Golden Law signed by Princess Isabel. EPA-EFE/Joedson Alves

In Brazil, slavery is legally defined as forced labor but also covers debt bondage, degrading work conditions and long hours that pose health risks.

In a statement, labor prosecutors said the cumulative rescues happened over just last month, in raids involving over 200 inspections in 22 states plus the capital Brasilia.

The operation freed 26 children and teenagers, and at least 74 people that had also been victims of human trafficking.

One inspection led to the rescue of 97 workers at a garlic farm in southeastern Minas Gerais state.

“At the work site there were not enough bathrooms, a place to heat food and chairs for employees to sit on. The workers did not have a formal work permit nor did they receive protective equipment,” according to the statement.

The United Nations has concluded that contemporary forms of slavery often involve especially vulnerable populations who toil in the shadows of the law, including those who perform illicit work.

“The majority of those who suffer are the poorest, most vulnerable and marginalized social groups in society,” according to a statement on the multinational body’s website.

