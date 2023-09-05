Maverick Life

THE DAY IN PICTURES

Southern Costa Rica’s biodiversity, and more from around the world

An olive ridley snake hunting a lizard in the Dominical Mountains, Costa Rica, 24 August 2023 (issued 04 September 2023). The Osa Canton, located in the province of Puntarenas in southern Costa Rica, boasts a diverse range of wildlife, including humpback whales, birds, and amphibians. The local inhabitants strive to preserve this rich biodiversity and share it with the many tourists who visit the area annually. EPA-EFE/Jeffrey Arguedas
By Maverick Life Editors
05 Sep 2023
0

Moving, surprising, inspiring, terrifying, shocking... This is a selection of images from our planet, over the last 24 hours.

A green iguana in the Sierpe wetland, one of the largest in Central America, Costa Rica, 25 August 2023 (issued 04 September 2023).  EPA-EFE/Jeffrey Arguedas

Indian school children, some with their faces painted in blue, and dressed as the Hindu god Lord Krishna take part in the Janmashtami festival celebrations at the Shivaji Shikshan Sanstha – multipurpose technical high school, in Mumbai, India, 05 September 2023. Janmashtami is an annual Hindu festival celebrating the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna. EPA-EFE/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI

Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa addresses the people, after his inauguration at the National Sports Stadium in Harare, Zimbabwe, 04 September 2023. President Emmerson Mnangagwa was sworn in for a second five-year term, after securing an absolute majority in the disputed presidential elections. The Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) party refused to accept the results of the 23 and 24 August 2023 elections. However, the Commonwealth Observer Group to the 2023 Zimbabwe Harmonised Elections described Zimbabwe’s elections as well conducted and peaceful but lacked credibility, transparency and inclusivity. EPA-EFE/AARON UFUMELI

A healthcare worker is arrested by police after they refused to move while demonstrating with a sit-in during a Labor Day rally gathering hundreds of healthcare workers in front of Kaiser Permanente Los Angeles Medical Center, in Los Angeles, California, USA, 04 September 2023. Organized by SEIU-United Healthcare Workers West and co-sponsored by the Los Angeles County Federation of Labor, demonstrators ask for improved working conditions, better support systems and increased investment in the healthcare workforce. EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT

People wait in line for a bus to leave the Burning Man festival in the Black Rock Desert, Nevada, USA, 04 September 2023 (issued 05 September 2023). Heavy rains in the usual dry location created deep, serious mud conditions that made much of the area impassible, stranding as many as 70,000 people and forcing Burning Man Festival organizers to shut down the road leading into and out of the entrance to the festival. EPA-EFE/JAMES MULHOLLAND

A surfer falls while riding a large wave at The Wedge during a south swell that brought large waves to Southern California beaches on September 04, 2023, in Newport Beach, California. The Wedge is well-known among surfers for its swell that reflects off a jetty and back into other swells in the wedge-shaped water between the beach and jetty to produce dangerously big surf in water that can be as shallow as three feet (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

‘Jacky’, a male orangutan, picks fruit gifts during his 46th birthday celebration at the Bali Zoo in Gianyar, Bali, Indonesia, 04 September 2023. The Bornean orangutan is one of the first family members at Bali Zoo and his birthday celebration was also marked by the launch of the ‘Cinta Orangutan’, or ‘Love Orangutan’ campaign. The campaign is described as aiming at safeguarding Indonesia’s endangered orangutan species by tackling the problem of illegal logging in Gunung Palung National Park, situated in West Borneo. EPA-EFE/MADE NAGI

A drone image shows burnt olive groves near the village of Makri, Alexandroupolis, Greece, 05 September 2023. With no active front on the Evros, the fire died down after 18 days. Firefighters are constantly on the lookout for possible flare-ups. EPA-EFE/ACHILLEAS CHIRAS

Visitors inspect a Vision One-Eleven car by German car maker Mercedes-Benz at the International Motor Show (IAA) in Munich, Germany. This year’s IAA is running from September 5 to September 10 at the Munich Trade Fair grounds and several other locations across the city. (Photo by Hannes Magerstaedt/Getty Images) DM

