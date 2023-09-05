Newsdeck

Newsdeck

South Africa’s Power Plant Repairs Exacerbate Outages

South Africa’s Power Plant Repairs Exacerbate Outages
A shop owner gives change to a customer in a mini-market, during a period of loadshedding, in the township of Namahadi, Frankfort, South Africa, on Saturday, June 3, 2023. The rural town of Frankfort has returned into scheduled blackouts, following a court-issued ban sought by Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd. against Rural Free State (Pty) Ltd., who were easing loadshedding schedules for residents by providing power from a local photovoltaic solar plant.
By Bloomberg
05 Sep 2023
0

South Africa’s return to deeper electricity outages is due to an increase in repairs at the state power utility’s plants that are needed to improve the reliability of the grid, according to the nation’s electricity minister. 

Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd. has implemented record power cuts this year mainly due to breakdowns at its coal-fired units. So-called stage six loadshedding, which removes 6,000 megawatts from the grid to prevent a total blackout, returned on Tuesday for the first time since mid-July.

Electricity demand declines at the end of South Africa’s winter, which creates a window to increase maintenance, and the schedule for that work needs to be implemented as planned, Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa said in an online briefing on Tuesday.

“There will not be a shortcut to the ending of loadshedding,” he said. “Maintenance is the right thing to do.”

Planned outages, during which scheduled maintenance is conducted, increased by about 30% over the course of five days to reach 6,683 megawatts on Sept. 1, according to a presentation given during the briefing. That decreased to 5,467 megawatts on Tuesday.

The National Union of Mineworkers, the biggest labor group at Eskom, criticized the company for not improving the electricity availability factor, an indicator of usable generation capacity. The group demands “a measurable strategy” to end power cuts, it said in a statement.

A 254 billion rand ($13.2 billion) debt-relief package announced in February’s budget aimed at strengthening Eskom’s balance sheet and covering all interest payments will allow the utility to spend what it needs to fix its plants, Ramokgopa said. The power company received a first installment of 16 billion rand on Aug. 3.

Gallery

Comments - Please note you must be signed in to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Months of ‘intensified’ rolling blackouts coming, says Ramokgopa – and we’re stuck with Stage 6 for the week
Maverick News

Months of ‘intensified’ rolling blackouts coming, says Ramokgopa – and we’re stuck with Stage 6 for the week
Hume's herd of 2,000 African rhinos get a last-minute ‘lifeline’ in major purchase and rewilding project
Africa

Hume's herd of 2,000 African rhinos get a last-minute ‘lifeline’ in major purchase and rewilding project
Ex-Eskom boss Matshela Koko's corruption case still not ready for trial, magistrate demands answers from NPA
Maverick News

Ex-Eskom boss Matshela Koko's corruption case still not ready for trial, magistrate demands answers from NPA
After the Albert Street fire – what the authorities should (but probably won’t) announce
Maverick News

After the Albert Street fire – what the authorities should (but probably won’t) announce
Low international turnout at Mnangagwa’s inauguration could signal Zimbabwe’s further isolation
Maverick News

Low international turnout at Mnangagwa’s inauguration could signal Zimbabwe’s further isolation

TOP READS IN SECTION

Russia strikes Ukraine grain exporting port ahead of Putin-Erdogan talks
Newsdeck

Russia strikes Ukraine grain exporting port ahead of Putin-Erdogan talks
Mercedes will make electric ‘Baby’ G-Wagon, CEO says
Business Maverick

Mercedes will make electric ‘Baby’ G-Wagon, CEO says
Cuba uncovers human trafficking of Cubans to fight for Russia in Ukraine
Newsdeck

Cuba uncovers human trafficking of Cubans to fight for Russia in Ukraine
Burning Man revelers unfazed by deluge and deep mud
Newsdeck

Burning Man revelers unfazed by deluge and deep mud
Russia proposes joint navy exercise with North Korea, China
Newsdeck

Russia proposes joint navy exercise with North Korea, China

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

Showdown 2024

Showdown 2024: Why voter registration and education needs to start now

Join Mark Heywood in discussion with Mbali Ntuli and Lindiwe Mazibuko as they emphasise the need for proactive efforts to engage and inform the electorate in preparation for the 2024 general elections in South Africa, on Thursday 7 September from 6pm-7pm, online and free of charge.

Breakdowns and Baguettes

Get your updates on the Rugby World Cup, with Maverick Sports editor Craig Ray reporting from Paris, direct to your inbox free of charge.

Become a Maverick Insider

This could have been a paywall

On another site this would have been a paywall. Maverick Insider keeps our content free for all.

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options