Man United Shares Plunge By Record on Uncertainty Over Sale

A sign on the Old Trafford football ground, home of Manchester United Football Club in Manchester, UK, on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. Manchester United FC?s owners are considering opening up the iconic English football club to a new investor -- with private equity firms likely to be crowding the field alongside high-net worth individuals.?
By Bloomberg
05 Sep 2023
Manchester United Plc shares fell by a record amount on Tuesday after a report in the Mail On Sunday that said the Glazer family is going to take the club off the market after failing to receive offers that match their asking price.

Shares of the Premier League team fell as much as 21% — the most in its 11 years as a public company — cutting its market cap by about $700 million. As of last close, Manchester United was valued at $3.9 billion.

Manchester United Plunges on Deal Uncertainty | Stock tumbles 21%, its biggest intraday fall ever

The newspaper cited a source with long-standing close ties to the Glazers as saying the family may try to sell the club again in 2025 when improved conditions could attract more bidders. A spokesperson for Manchester United declined to comment on what they called “rumors and speculation,” when contacted by Bloomberg.

Read more: Manchester United Is More Than a Trophy for UK’s Richest Man

Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad J.J. Al Thani, a member of Qatar’s royal family, and Ineos head Jim Ratcliffe have made offers to buy Manchester United from the Glazers, who have owned the club since 2005.

