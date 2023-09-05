Newsdeck

Newsdeck

Cuba uncovers human trafficking of Cubans to fight for Russia in Ukraine

Cuba uncovers human trafficking of Cubans to fight for Russia in Ukraine
Russian prisoners of war stand in line inside a detention center at an undisclosed location in the Lviv region, Western Ukraine, 03 August 2023. Russia and Ukraine have been accusing each other of abusing and mistreating their respective prisoners of war, prompting a UN investigation in early 2023. (Photo: EPA-EFE / Vitali Nosach)
By Reuters
05 Sep 2023
0

HAVANA, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Cuba has uncovered a human trafficking ring that has coerced its citizens to fight for Russia in the war in Ukraine, its foreign ministry said on Monday, adding that Cuban authorities were working to "neutralize and dismantle" the network.

The statement from Cuba’s foreign ministry gave few details, but noted the trafficking ring was operating both within the Caribbean island nation, thousands of miles from Moscow, and in Russia.

“The Ministry of the Interior…is working on the neutralization and dismantling of a human trafficking network that operates from Russia to incorporate Cuban citizens living there, and even some from Cuba, into the military forces participating in war operations in Ukraine,” the Cuban government statement said.

The Russian government has not commented on the allegations.

Russia last year announced a plan to boost the size of its armed forces by more than 30% to 1.5 million combat personnel, a lofty goal made harder by its heavy but of yet undisclosed casualties in the war.

In late May, a Russia newspaper in Ryazan city reported that several Cuban citizens had signed contracts with Russia’s armed forces and had been shipped to Ukraine in return for Russian citizenship.

It was not immediately clear if the Cuban foreign ministry statement was associated with the Ryazan report.

But Cuba’s government said it had already begun prosecuting cases in which its citizens had been coerced into fighting in Ukraine.

“Attempts of this nature have been neutralized and criminal proceedings have been initiated against people involved in these activities,” the Monday statement read.

(Reporting by Dave Sherwood and Marc Frank in Havana; Editing by Michael Perry)

Gallery

Comments - Please note you must be signed in to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Ex-Eskom boss Matshela Koko's corruption case still not ready for trial, magistrate demands answers from NPA
Maverick News

Ex-Eskom boss Matshela Koko's corruption case still not ready for trial, magistrate demands answers from NPA
Low international turnout at Mnangawa’s inauguration could signal Zimbabwe’s further isolation
Maverick News

Low international turnout at Mnangawa’s inauguration could signal Zimbabwe’s further isolation
SA implements Stage 6 load shedding ‘until further notice’
Maverick News

SA implements Stage 6 load shedding ‘until further notice’
Hume's herd of 2,000 African rhinos get a last-minute ‘lifeline’ in major purchase and rewilding project
Africa

Hume's herd of 2,000 African rhinos get a last-minute ‘lifeline’ in major purchase and rewilding project
ANC must hand over cadre deployment records after losing court appeal
Maverick News

ANC must hand over cadre deployment records after losing court appeal

TOP READS IN SECTION

Russia strikes Ukraine grain exporting port ahead of Putin-Erdogan talks
Newsdeck

Russia strikes Ukraine grain exporting port ahead of Putin-Erdogan talks
Mercedes will make electric ‘Baby’ G-Wagon, CEO says
Business Maverick

Mercedes will make electric ‘Baby’ G-Wagon, CEO says
Burning Man revelers unfazed by deluge and deep mud
Newsdeck

Burning Man revelers unfazed by deluge and deep mud
Russia proposes joint navy exercise with North Korea, China
Newsdeck

Russia proposes joint navy exercise with North Korea, China
I have a picture for you! 28 August - 3 September 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 28 August – 3 September 2023

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

Congratulations Steven Boykey Sidley on the publication of It's Mine!

The latest release from Maverick451, Daily Maverick's book division, is available now from the Daily Maverick Shop.

Buy Now
it\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\'s mine cover

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options