Newsdeck

Naval exercises

Russia proposes joint navy exercise with North Korea, China

Russia proposes joint navy exercise with North Korea, China
An undated photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on 21 August 2023 shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (R) inspecting a flotilla of the East Sea Fleet of the Navy of the Korean People's Army (KPA) in North Korea. EPA-EFE/KCNA
By Reuters
04 Sep 2023
0

SEOUL, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Russia's defence minister has proposed to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un that their countries hold a naval exercise, along with China, South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported on Monday, citing South Korea's intelligence agency.

Russian Minister of Defence Sergei Shoigu visited North Korea for the 70th anniversary of the end of the Korean War, celebrated in North Korea as “Victory Day”, in July when he met Kim.

They attended a defence exhibition featuring North Korea’s banned ballistic missiles, North Korean state media reported at the time.

Yonhap reported that Shoigu had made the proposal for a three-way naval exercise to Kim during his visit but it provided no details.

South Korea’s National Intelligence Service told the National Assembly that Shoigu appeared to have held a private meeting with Kim to agree on broad military expansion, Yonhap reported.

On Saturday, Russia’s ambassador to North Korea, Alexander Matsegora, told news agency Tass that he was not aware of any plans for North Korea to participate in trilateral military drills with China and Russia but that in his opinion it would be “appropriate” in light of U.S.-led exercises in the region.

Russia and North Korea have recently called for closer military ties but North Korea has denied having any “arms dealings” with Russia.

White House national security spokesman John Kirby told a news briefing last month that Shoigu had tried on his visit to North Korea to convince Pyongyang to sell artillery ammunition to Russia.

The United States recently imposed sanctions on three entities it accused of being tied to arms deals between North Korea and Russia.

North Korea has conducted six nuclear tests since 2006 and had been testing various missiles over recent years but it rarely holds military exercises with its neighbours.

The United States and its ally, South Korea, hold regular military exercises, which North Korea denounces as preparations for war against it.

(Reporting by Hyunsu Yim; Editing by Jacqueline Wong, Robert Birsel and Tomasz Janowski)

Gallery

Comments - Please note you must be signed in to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Nelson Chamisa’s CCC abandons legal challenge of Zimbabwe poll results
Maverick News

Nelson Chamisa’s CCC abandons legal challenge of Zimbabwe poll results
Zim activists slam Ramaphosa’s ‘premature’ endorsement of poll result, urge him to take action amid ‘abductions, killings’
Maverick News

Zim activists slam Ramaphosa’s ‘premature’ endorsement of poll result, urge him to take action amid ‘abductions, killings’
Ridiculous, ridiculouser, but still lucrative – Magashule’s 2024 poll entry and small parties' appetite for power
South Africa

Ridiculous, ridiculouser, but still lucrative – Magashule’s 2024 poll entry and small parties' appetite for power
The cost of arbitrary SAPS arrests — in human and financial terms — is unacceptably high
Maverick News

The cost of arbitrary SAPS arrests — in human and financial terms — is unacceptably high
G20 can be a more effective body than BRICS, says the bloc's godfather Jim O’Neill
South Africa

G20 can be a more effective body than BRICS, says the bloc's godfather Jim O’Neill

TOP READS IN SECTION

Mercedes will make electric ‘Baby’ G-Wagon, CEO says
Business Maverick

Mercedes will make electric ‘Baby’ G-Wagon, CEO says
Russia strikes Ukraine grain exporting port ahead of Putin-Erdogan talks
Newsdeck

Russia strikes Ukraine grain exporting port ahead of Putin-Erdogan talks
Burning Man revelers unfazed by deluge and deep mud
Newsdeck

Burning Man revelers unfazed by deluge and deep mud
I have a picture for you! 28 August - 3 September 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 28 August – 3 September 2023
I have a picture for you! 20 - 27 August 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 20 – 27 August 2023

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

Become a Maverick Insider

This could have been a paywall

On another site this would have been a paywall. Maverick Insider keeps our content free for all.

Become an Insider
Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options