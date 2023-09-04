Newsdeck

Newsdeck

Mercedes Will Make Electric ‘Baby’ G-Wagon, CEO Says

Mercedes Will Make Electric ‘Baby’ G-Wagon, CEO Says
epa09146589 A visitor seats in a AMG Mercedes G-wagon car on display in the AMG Mercedes trade fair stand during a second media day of the Auto Shanghai 2021 motor show in Shanghai, China, 20 April 2021. The 19th International Automobile Industry Exhibition runs from 24 to 28 April. EPA-EFE/ALEX PLAVEVSKI
By Bloomberg
04 Sep 2023
0

(Bloomberg) -- Mercedes-Benz Group AG plans to make owning a G-Wagon a little bit easier.

The German manufacturer will build a smaller version of the boxy offroader beloved by celebrities including Arnold Schwarzenegger and Kim Kardashian, Chief Executive Officer Ola Källenius said Sunday.

The vehicle will be electric and “fun to drive — on and off the road,” Källenius said at an event ahead of the IAA car show in Munich.

The current G-Wagon is among Mercedes’s most expensive and profitable models. A “Baby” G-Wagon would compete with models like Ford Motor Co.’s Bronco and likely cost significantly less than the current version, which starts at around $139,000 in the US.

It’s unclear when the smaller G-Wagon will hit the market. Next year, Mercedes plans to start sales of the G-Class’s all-electric successor, the EQG.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Gallery

Comments - Please note you must be signed in to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Nelson Chamisa’s CCC abandons legal challenge of Zimbabwe poll results
Maverick News

Nelson Chamisa’s CCC abandons legal challenge of Zimbabwe poll results
The cost of arbitrary SAPS arrests — in human and financial terms — is unacceptably high
Maverick News

The cost of arbitrary SAPS arrests — in human and financial terms — is unacceptably high
G20 can be a more effective body than BRICS, says the bloc's godfather Jim O’Neill
South Africa

G20 can be a more effective body than BRICS, says the bloc's godfather Jim O’Neill
Ridiculous, ridiculouser, but still lucrative – Magashule’s 2024 poll entry and small parties' appetite for power
South Africa

Ridiculous, ridiculouser, but still lucrative – Magashule’s 2024 poll entry and small parties' appetite for power
10 players who are ready to light up world rugby’s biggest stage
DM168

10 players who are ready to light up world rugby’s biggest stage

TOP READS IN SECTION

I have a picture for you! 20 - 27 August 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 20 – 27 August 2023
I have a picture for you! 28 August - 3 September 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 28 August – 3 September 2023
South Africa Set for Growth Take-off If Reforms Happen, IMF Says
Newsdeck

South Africa Set for Growth Take-off If Reforms Happen, IMF Says
I have a picture for you! 13 - 19 August 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 13 – 19 August 2023
Philippines, Taiwan, Malaysia reject China's latest South China Sea map
Newsdeck

Philippines, Taiwan, Malaysia reject China's latest South China Sea map

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

Become a Maverick Insider

This could have been a paywall

On another site this would have been a paywall. Maverick Insider keeps our content free for all.

Become an Insider
Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options