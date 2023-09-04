TGIFOOD

GOOD TO GO

Lekker Brekker Monday: Bratwurst hotdog

Lekker Brekker Monday: Bratwurst hotdog
Tony Jackman’s bratwurst hotdog. (Photo: Tony Jackman)
By Tony Jackman
04 Sep 2023
0

When in New York City, you might grab a hotdog to-go from a stand on a Manhattan street corner before you board a sightseeing bus. A hotdog makes a fine yet simple breakfast and can be switched up by the use of a German bratwurst, some wholegrain mustard and a helping of caramelised onion.

Bratwurst is a widely popular German grilling sausage which these days in South Africa is sold as a “griller”, an infantilising term typical of an age in which everything must be brought down to its lowest common denominator by those whose role in life is to market and sell. We may mourn a time when the simple and comforting truth of an ordinary word such as “sausage” was considered good enough.

Anyway. Wurst means sausage in any event, just as when we say “wors” in South Africa everyone knows we’re talking about boerewors, and when we say “porkie” we mean an Eskort pork sausage.

A vienna sausage (or frankfurter) is the expected choice for a hotdog but the standard of viennas in South Africa has deteriorated to the point where it’s hard to find one that tastes anything like an old-fashioned red vienna once tasted. They’re plasticky, gooey and nasty. So I tried some local bratwurst that I spotted at my Spar and was pleasantly surprised. They taste really good and can be fried in a little oil in a pan in minutes.

The rolls I used were pretty standard shop bought ones. But I spruced them up by giving them a couple of minutes on the grill setting in my air fryer.

(Per 2 hotdogs)

Ingredients

2 bratwurst

2 hotdog rolls

1 large onion

A little olive oil

Wholegrain mustard

Butter

Method

Slice the onion and cook in a little oil until golden brown.

Use a bread knife to cut the rolls in half through the middle. If you have an air fryer, spray the basket. Spray both sides of the rolls too, and cook them on grill or on air fry for 2 minutes only. Or, heat a dry pan and cook them for a minute or two, with no fat, just to revive them and give the exterior a little crunch.

Butter the insides while still hot. Smear some wholegrain mustard on one half.

Fry the bratwurst in a little oil in a pan on a moderate heat, rolling the pan to keep them moving, until lightly browned.

Spoon some cooked onion onto the lower half of the bread roll, add a bratwurst, top it and tuck in. DM

Follow Tony Jackman on Instagram @tony_jackman_cooks.

Gallery

Comments - Please note you must be signed in to comment.

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

Become a Maverick Insider

This could have been a paywall

On another site this would have been a paywall. Maverick Insider keeps our content free for all.

Become an Insider
TGIFood Newsletter Image

Stories to Savour

Sign up for our weekly foodie-packed newsletter for the food lovers at heart, direct to your inbox every Friday.

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options