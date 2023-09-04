Maverick Life

Heavy rain and mud put a damper on Burning Man festival, and more from around the world

A view of the muddy roadways at the Burning Man festival in Black Rock City, Nevada, USA, 03 September 2023. Heavy rains in the normal dry location created deep, heavy mud conditions that made much of the area impassible and forced Burning Man organizers to close the entrance to festival. EPA-EFE/BRIAN JENSEN
By Maverick Life Editors
04 Sep 2023
Moving, surprising, inspiring, terrifying, shocking... This is a selection of images from our planet, over the last 24 hours.

A sign at the Burning Man festival in Black Rock City, Nevada, USA, 03 September 2023. Heavy rains in the normal dry location created deep, heavy mud conditions that made much of the area impassible and forced Burning Man organizers to close the entrance to festival. EPA-EFE/DIANA JENSEN

A sign at the Burning Man festival in Black Rock City, Nevada, USA, 03 September 2023. Heavy rains in the normal dry location created deep, heavy mud conditions that made much of the area impassible and forced Burning Man organizers to close the entrance to festival. EPA-EFE/DIANA JENSEN

Emergency services continue looking for a man who went missing while traveling with his wife and children in a car in Aldea del Fresno, Madrid, Spain, 04 September 2023. The father and his son went missing when the family was surprised by floods in a car in Aldea del Fresno, one of the towns most affected by floods in Madrid region. The mother and daughter were rescued in the early hours and the boy, 10, was found alive hours later up a tree. EPA-EFE/RODRIGO JIMENEZ

Riders crash during the MotoGP race of the Catalonia GP held at Catalonia Circuit in Montmelo, Barcelona, Spain, 03 September 2023. EPA-EFE/Alejandro Garcia

A Greenpeace protester stands in a lake holding a placard stating ‘Auto industry sinks climate protection’ in front of the venue of the International Motor Show (IAA) in Munich, Germany, 04 September 2023. The 2023 International Motor Show Germany IAA MOBILITY 2023 takes place in Munich from 05 to 10 September 2023. IAA 2023 will also feature numerous world premieres and has a special focus on electric mobility and digitization. EPA-EFE/ANNA SZILAGYI

Pastoralists from the Turkana community who are usually affected by drought hold placards and shout slogans during a march dubbed ‘The real Africa Climate Summit People’s March’, held by different civil society groups during a demo in the streets of Nairobi, against exclusion of civil society in climate talks, during the Inaugural opening ceremony of the Africa Climate Summit (ACS23), held at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) in Nairobi, Kenya, 04 September 2023. ACS23 was officially opened by Kenya’s President William Ruto where African heads of states are expected to present Africa as a solution to the global warming crisis in a declaration expected to be signed later during the ongoing summit. EPA-EFE/Daniel Irungu

A member of the Turkana community participates in a march dubbed ‘The real Africa Climate Summit People’s March’, held by different civil society groups during a demo in the streets of Nairobi, against exclusion of civil society in climate talks, during the Inaugural opening ceremony of the Africa Climate Summit (ACS23), held at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) in Nairobi, Kenya, 04 September 2023.  EPA-EFE/Daniel Irungu

Pastoralists from the Turkana community gather during a march dubbed ‘The real Africa Climate Summit People’s March’, held by different civil society groups during a demo in the streets of Nairobi, against exclusion of civil society in climate talks, during the Inaugural opening ceremony of the Africa Climate Summit (ACS23), held at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) in Nairobi, Kenya, 04 September 2023. EPA-EFE/Daniel Irungu

Indian college girls with their faces painted in blue and red and dressed as the Hindu goddess Kali pose for photographs during the Janamashtami festival celebrations at Shreemati Nathibai Damodar Thackersey (SNDT) college in Mumbai, India, 04 September 2023. Every year the college students celebrate the festival by dressing up as one of the many Hindu goddesses. ‘Janamashtmi’ is celebrated as the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna. EPA-EFE/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI

Supporters of Islamic political party Jamat-e-Islami participate in a rally to create awareness on Hijab (women veil) in Karachi, Pakistan, 04 September 2023. French president has announced a strict enforcement of a dress code ban in public schools, prohibiting students from wearing long robes. The decision, supported by the education minister, is seen as a way to safeguard secularism and prevent religious signs or garments in schools. However, critics argue that the ban unfairly targets Muslim students and goes against principles of inclusivity and cultural expression. EPA-EFE/REHAN KHAN

A player scores a try by jumping into Lake Geneva during the Water Rugby event organized by the Lausanne University Club (LUC) rugby section in Lausanne, Switzerland, 02 September 2023 (issued 03 September 2023). One week before the start of the Rugby World Cup 2023 in France, 24 teams of 5 amateur rugby players compete in games of twice 7 minutes play on an floatable pitch measuring 25 by 35 meters. EPA-EFE/LAURENT GILLIERON

An Afghan currency dealer sits next to piles of old banknotes at a local market in Kabul, Afghanistan, 04 September 2023. The value of the Afghan currency, the Afghani, has recently experienced a sudden increase against foreign currencies, particularly the US dollar. The exchange rate reached a high of 75 Afghanis to one US dollar on 02 September, the highest in recent years. This is a significant improvement compared to the previous exchange rate of over 125 Afghanis to one US dollar under Taliban rule. The rise in value can be attributed to the weak Pakistani rupee, prompting people in provinces that formerly used the Pakistani currency to shift to Afghanis for business transactions. Additionally, the Taliban government’s Da Afghanistan Bank has implemented better policies to stabilize the currency’s value. In response to the increased demand for dollars, the bank plans to auction 16 million dollars to stabilize the Afghani currency further. EPA-EFE/SAMIULLAH POPAL

A visitor takes a look at a Trichy Assault Rifle (TAR) displayed during the Defence and Technology Expo 2023 at Chennai Trade Centre, in Chennai, India, 04 September 2023. The three-day Defence and Technology Expo 2023 is aimed to promote the indigenization of defense equipment and boost the involvement of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in the Indian aerospace and defense industry. EPA-EFE/IDREES MOHAMMED

Valarie Allman of USA is raised by mascot Berlino after winning the Discus Throw Women competition at the ISTAF Athletics Meeting in Berlin, Germany, 03 September 2023. EPA-EFE/CLEMENS BILAN

Iryna, 60, reacts as she repairs her home which was occupied by Russian soldiers and destroyed by shelling in the village of Dovhenke in the Spring, Ukraine, 02 September 2023. Iryna fled the village when Russian forces started their offensive. When she returned her house was destroyed and she discovered her son’s body in the rubble of his neighboring house. EPA-EFE/OLEG PETRASUYK

A farm worker plants rice seedlings at a paddy field in Sekinchan, Malaysia, 04 September 2023. The ‘Padiberas Nasional Berhad’ (Bernas) company, a partner in Malaysia’s national paddy and rice industry, announced an adjustment in the sale price of imported white rice from 2,350 Malaysian Ringgit (MYR) (about 468 Euro) per metric ton to MYR 3,200 (about 637 Euro) per metric ton effective from 01 September after India’ s government announced on 20 July 2023 that it would stop exporting non-basmati white rice. India is a major paddy producer handling about 40 percent of the world’s rice exports. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL

A long exposure photo shows the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus railway station lit up in golden light, the color representing childhood cancer awareness, to mark the International Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, in Mumbai, India, 04 September 2023. EPA-EFE/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI. DM

