The fires Nathi Mazibuko built while working the night shift as a security guard were simply meant to ward off the biting cold during winter evenings, yet they drew others towards him, inadvertently sparking his journey as an Actionist.

Working in downtown Johannesburg was a lonely experience – until he invited others to sit with him around his fire. Over time, he formed relationships with street kids and sex workers, learning about their life experiences first-hand.

From these relationships grew his passion to make a difference in people’s lives. He envisioned opening an orphanage and drug rehabilitation centre in the future. Although his resources were limited, his ambitions weren’t.

Armed with nothing but the encouragement of a friend, he decided to make a start.

Nathi borrowed money from some friends, cooked a meal of rice and beef stew and took it to a nearby park to offer the homeless people who lived there a decent meal.

This is how the Flames of Hope Foundation was started.

“I was very happy, it was like a dream come true. Because it had always been in my heart that, one day, if I could get enough money, I would want to do this.”

His passion and enthusiasm for change is what keeps them coming back, day after day.

The informal feeding scheme turned into a weekly event, with Nathi buying, cooking and serving food in the park. Soon he was offered a space at the Twilight Children’s Home in Hillbrow, Johannesburg, where he now runs a feeding scheme every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 3pm.

Up to 500 people turn up for every meal. The children are served first and then the adults. After the meal, the children are invited to join an after-school programme which provides extra lessons to about 100 kids, six days a week, in partnership with Innovation of Excellence.

For the first two years, Nathi paid for everything from his salary but Flames of Hope now has financial support and food donations from sponsors including The Angel Network SA, One Moment Foundation, Pauli’s Food Company and Gift of the Givers.

“I’ve realised that if you do this community work and expect someone to say ‘thank you’, you will get disappointed. You do it for the sake of helping.”

For both the feeding scheme and the after-school programme, Nathi relies on the help of volunteers from the community. His passion and enthusiasm for change is what keeps them coming back, day after day.

His dedication is astonishing. Nathi still works a 12-hour night shift as a security guard. He then runs the foundation during the day, leaving very little time for sleep. DM

It’s Women’s Month in South Africa and so, throughout August, The Actionists will exclusively be featuring stories of inspiring women who are working to make a positive change in the world around them.

The Actionists was launched in early 2023 by photographer Thom Pierce. It consists of on-the-ground problem solvers, community activists, climate campaigners and human rights defenders who engage in direct action. They are people anyone can turn to in difficult circumstances: a growing community of people who care about the future of South Africa. Through a series of photographic stories, Pierce profiles these people. Through a website, discussion forum and social media, the aim is to provide ways for people to get involved.

Nominate Actionists in your circle at www.theactionists.co.za or email [email protected]