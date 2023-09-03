Maverick Citizen

THE ACTIONISTS

Flames of Hope – Meet Nathi Mazibuko, a security guard by night, feeder of the homeless by day

Flames of Hope – Meet Nathi Mazibuko, a security guard by night, feeder of the homeless by day
Nathi Mazibuko. (Photo: Thom Pierce, The Actionists)
By Thom Pierce
03 Sep 2023
0

Actionism isn’t always about giant projects or making a big noise. Sometimes, simply the way you position yourself in the world qualifies as a profound form of Actionism, leading by example and creating work practices that encourage positive change within the community around you.

The fires Nathi Mazibuko built while working the night shift as a security guard were simply meant to ward off the biting cold during winter evenings, yet they drew others towards him, inadvertently sparking his journey as an Actionist.

Working in downtown Johannesburg was a lonely experience – until he invited others to sit with him around his fire. Over time, he formed relationships with street kids and sex workers, learning about their life experiences first-hand.

From these relationships grew his passion to make a difference in people’s lives. He envisioned opening an orphanage and drug rehabilitation centre in the future. Although his resources were limited, his ambitions weren’t. 

Armed with nothing but the encouragement of a friend, he decided to make a start.

Nathi borrowed money from some friends, cooked a meal of rice and beef stew and took it to a nearby park to offer the homeless people who lived there a decent meal. 

This is how the Flames of Hope Foundation was started.

“I was very happy, it was like a dream come true. Because it had always been in my heart that, one day, if I could get enough money, I would want to do this.”

His passion and enthusiasm for change is what keeps them coming back, day after day.

The informal feeding scheme turned into a weekly event, with Nathi buying, cooking and serving food in the park. Soon he was offered a space at the Twilight Children’s Home in Hillbrow, Johannesburg, where he now runs a feeding scheme every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 3pm.

Up to 500 people turn up for every meal. The children are served first and then the adults. After the meal, the children are invited to join an after-school programme which provides extra lessons to about 100 kids, six days a week, in partnership with Innovation of Excellence.

For the first two years, Nathi paid for everything from his salary but Flames of Hope now has financial support and food donations from sponsors including The Angel Network SA, One Moment Foundation, Pauli’s Food Company and Gift of the Givers.

Read more in Daily Maverick: Tiny Dhlamini is planting the seeds for a healthier future in a toxic environment

“I’ve realised that if you do this community work and expect someone to say ‘thank you’, you will get disappointed. You do it for the sake of helping.”

For both the feeding scheme and the after-school programme, Nathi relies on the help of volunteers from the community. His passion and enthusiasm for change is what keeps them coming back, day after day.  

His dedication is astonishing. Nathi still works a 12-hour night shift as a security guard. He then runs the foundation during the day, leaving very little time for sleep. DM

It’s Women’s Month in South Africa and so, throughout August, The Actionists will exclusively be featuring stories of inspiring women who are working to make a positive change in the world around them.

The Actionists was launched in early 2023 by photographer Thom Pierce. It consists of on-the-ground problem solvers, community activists, climate campaigners and human rights defenders who engage in direct action. They are people anyone can turn to in difficult circumstances: a growing community of people who care about the future of South Africa. Through a series of photographic stories, Pierce profiles these people. Through a website, discussion forum and social media, the aim is to provide ways for people to get involved.

Nominate Actionists in your circle at www.theactionists.co.za or email [email protected]

Gallery

Comments - Please note you must be signed in to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Civilians spearhead eThekwini ratepayers' revolt in bid to fix municipality and set up oversight of public purse
Maverick News

Civilians spearhead eThekwini ratepayers' revolt in bid to fix municipality and set up oversight of public purse
Rugby World Cup 2023: Fixtures, pools and local kick-off times
Sport

Rugby World Cup 2023: Fixtures, pools and local kick-off times
‘They started the war,’ says police chief Masemola after 18 gang suspects killed in 90-minute Makhado gun battle
Maverick News

‘They started the war,’ says police chief Masemola after 18 gang suspects killed in 90-minute Makhado gun battle
eThekwini upgrades metro boss’ salary by 66% in less than a year as city falls further into decay
Maverick News

eThekwini upgrades metro boss’ salary by 66% in less than a year as city falls further into decay
Johannesburg CBD fire — What it looks like inside the city's hijacked buildings
Maverick News

Johannesburg CBD fire — What it looks like inside the city's hijacked buildings

TOP READS IN SECTION

Johannesburg CBD fire — What it looks like inside the city's hijacked buildings
Maverick News

Johannesburg CBD fire — What it looks like inside the city's hijacked buildings
‘Dubai West’ — Beaufort West mayor proposes name change to ‘reflect local identity’
Maverick News

‘Dubai West’ — Beaufort West mayor proposes name change to ‘reflect local identity’
Civilians spearhead eThekwini ratepayers' revolt in bid to fix municipality and set up oversight of public purse
Maverick News

Civilians spearhead eThekwini ratepayers' revolt in bid to fix municipality and set up oversight of public purse
SADC Panel of Elders’ visit to Zimbabwe raises faint hope for reform
Maverick News

SADC Panel of Elders’ visit to Zimbabwe raises faint hope for reform
Investment options for a 50-year-old with no savings or a pension fund
DM168

Investment options for a 50-year-old with no savings or a pension fund

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Have something to say? Sign up to comment on articles.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

Maverick Citizen has got you covered.

In need of some good news? Maverick Citizen has got you covered.

South African citizens throughout the country are standing up for human rights.Stay informed, connected and inspired by our weekly FREE Maverick Citizen newsletter.

Become a Maverick Insider

This could have been a paywall

On another site this would have been a paywall. Maverick Insider keeps our content free for all.

Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options