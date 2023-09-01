Maverick Life

THE DAY IN PICTURES

Shutdowns as Super Typhoon Saola nears Hong Kong, and more from around the world

Shutdowns as Super Typhoon Saola nears Hong Kong, and more from around the world
Pedestrians brace from the wind and rain on the waterfront in Tsim Sha Tsui district during a No. 8 storm signal raised for Super Typhoon Saola in Hong Kong, China, on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023. Hong Kong hunkered down on Friday as officials and residents prepared for the impact of Super Typhoon Saola, which is forecast to hit the city toward the end of the day. Photographer: Justin Chin/Bloomberg via Getty Images
By Maverick Life Editors
01 Sep 2023
0

Moving, surprising, inspiring, terrifying, shocking... This is a selection of images from our planet, over the last 24 hours.

Pedestrians brace from the wind and rain on the waterfront in Tsim Sha Tsui district during a No. 8 storm signal raised for Super Typhoon Saola in Hong Kong, China, on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023. Hong Kong hunkered down on Friday as officials and residents prepared for the impact of Super Typhoon Saola, which is forecast to hit the city toward the end of the day. Photographer: Justin Chin/Bloomberg via Getty Images

People use umbrellas against strong winds at a shopping district in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, China, 01 September 2023. China’s National Meteorological Center has issued a red alert, the highest alert as Typhoon Saola is forecasted to bring heavy rains along the coastal regions. Multiple regions such as Shenzen and Hong Kong have suspended school, business and transportation as safety precautions for Typhoon Saola who exited the Philippines causing the evacuation of at least 48,000 people. EPA-EFE/MARK R. CRISTINO

Mori Building Co. employees participate in a disaster drill at the Roppongi Hills shopping and office complex in Tokyo, Japan, 01 September 2023. Some 500 of Mori Building Co. employees participated to a disaster drill on ‘Disaster Prevention Day’, the day marking the 100th anniversary of the Great Kanto Earthquake. Participants experienced and acquired skills in CPR, AED, first aid, emergency transportation and fire extinguisher operation. On 01 September 1923, the Great Kanto Earthquake hit the Kanto area and destroyed Tokyo and Yokohama, killing more than 105,000 people. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON

People clash with the police during a protest against mining, in front of the National Assembly in Panama City, Panama, 31 August 2023. The Ombudsman of Panama reported that it is investigating the alleged excessive use of force by the National Police against the demonstrators who are holding protests this week against the operation of an open-pit copper mine in the country, the largest of Central America. EPA-EFE/Bienvenido Velasco

Thousands of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) activists and party leaders join a rally marking the party’s 45th founding anniversary in Dhaka, Bangladesh, 01 September 2023. The BNP was established by Ziaur Rahman on 01 September 1978, with Rahman serving as the founding chairman. Rahman, then president of Bangladesh, was killed in Chittagong on 30 May 1981. Following his death, his wife, Begum Khaleda Zia, took over as the leader of the BNP on 21 February 1983. EPA-EFE/MONIRUL ALAM

Believers pray during the Peace Conference of Ahmadiyya Muslims in Stuttgart, Germany, 01 September 2023. The slogan of the peace conference is ‘Love for all, hate for none’. Around 50,000 Muslims and active members from all over the world of Germany’s oldest Muslim community Ahmadiyya, are expected to attend the meeting. Ahmadiyya Muslim Jamaat (AMJ) celebrates its 100th anniversary in 2023. EPA-EFE/RONALD WITTEK

Believers listen the speech of their caliph of Ahmadiyya Muslim Jamaat (AMJ) during the Peace Conference of Ahmadiyya Muslims in Stuttgart, Germany, 01 September 2023. The slogan of the peace conference is ‘Love for all, hate for none’. Around 50,000 Muslims and active members from all over the world of Germany’s oldest Muslim community Ahmadiyya, are expected to attend the meeting. Ahmadiyya Muslim Jamaat (AMJ) celebrates its 100th anniversary in 2023. EPA-EFE/RONALD WITTEK

Bengal Christian council members participate in a peace prayer after a peace rally to demand stop violence in India, specially in state of Manipur in Kolkata, India, 01 September 2023. The state of the violence-hit northeastern state of Manipur is termed as ‘deeply disturbing’ and the ‘grossest violation of constitutional and human rights’. At least 130 people have been killed, and more than 60,000 were displaced as ethnic violence continues since the clashes broke out between two ethnic groups in May in the state of Manipur. EPA-EFE/PIYAL ADHIKARY

Living goddess Kumari Niharika Bajracharya sits on the traditional throne of Kumari as she waits for visitors during the traditional Matya festival at Ratnakar Mahavihar in Patan, Nepal, 01 September 2023. The Mataya festival is celebrated by the Buddhist community in order to wish for peace for family members who have passed away in the last year. EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA

Fans seen dressed u during Back To Hogwarts Day 2023 at King’s Cross station on at King’s Cross station on September 01, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Joe Maher/Getty Images)

A Palestinian youth looks through a hole in the wall of a building destroyed during an Israeli army raid on the village of Aqaba, near the city of Tubas, in the northeastern West Bank, 01 September 2023. The Israeli army on the morning of 01 September raided the Aqaba village and fired rockets at a building while they tried to arrest a wanted militant. According to the Palestinian Health Ministry on 01 September, one 36-year-old Palestinian died from gunshots related injury sustained in the raid and ensuing clashes. EPA-EFE/ALAA BADARNEH

People participate in a sit-in to launch the campaign ‘My family does not know that I was a false positive’, during the commemoration of the International Day of Victims of Enforced Disappearances, in Medellín, Colombia, 31 August 2023. EPA-EFE/Luis Eduardo Noriega A.

A model walks the runway during the Zambesi show during New Zealand Fashion Week 23: Kahuria at Wynyard Quarter on August 31, 2023 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Fiona Goodall/Getty Images for NZFW)

Marlee Black of Padua College is tackled during the 2023 Herald Sun Shield Division 2 Intermediate Girls Grand Final match between Padua College and Our Lady of Sion College at Ikon Park on September 01, 2023 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Michael Willson/AFL Photos via Getty Images)

Anthony Edwards of the United States dunks the ball during the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 2nd round stage match between USA and Montenegro in Manila, Philippines, 01 September 2023. EPA-EFE/YONG TECK LIM

A rider takes part in the Mounted Games, an agility and skills demonstration performed on fast ponies, at the Chatsworth Country Fair in Bakewell, Britain, 01 September 2023. The Chatsworth Country Fair, running between 01 and 03 September, is held annually in the 1000-acre grounds of Chatsworth House in Derbyshire. The fair celebrates countryside pursuits such as horsemanship, dog racing and falconry as well as featuring brass bands, hot air balloons and military displays. EPA-EFE/ADAM VAUGHAN

Acrobats perform as Ukrainian children celebrate the first day of the new school year, known as ‘Day of Knowledge’, in a metro crossing that is used as a shelter, in Kharkiv, Ukraine, 01 September 20233. Many childrenin Kharkiv do not go to school as their parents fear for their safety because of the proximity of the town to the Russian Border and the danger of fast arriving rockets. While some attend schools which have shelters, several others study in classrooms set up underground in the city’s metro crossings. For this school year, the second since the war with Russia started, most schools in Ukraine resumed on 01 September, except for those in territories close to the front lines, which will implement online teaching. The Day of Knowledge is celebrated annually on 01 September as the traditional starting date of the new school year, mainly in Russia and former Soviet republics EPA-EFE/SERGEY KOZLOV

Visitors photographing a robot of quadruped robotics at the booth of house of robots at the 2023 IFA consumer electronics and home appliances trade fair on September 1, 2023 in Berlin, Germany. IFA, which first took place in 1924, is among the world’s leading trade fairs of its kind and will run until September 5. (Photo by Carsten Koall/Getty Images) DM.

Gallery

Comments - Please note you must be signed in to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Monis sherry quietly exits the market
TGIFood

Monis sherry quietly exits the market
Johannesburg CBD fire — What it looks like inside the city's hijacked buildings
Maverick News

Johannesburg CBD fire — What it looks like inside the city's hijacked buildings
SADC Panel of Elders’ visit to Zimbabwe raises faint hope for reform
Maverick News

SADC Panel of Elders’ visit to Zimbabwe raises faint hope for reform
City of Johannesburg points finger at NGOs and foreign nationals after deadly fire
Maverick News

City of Johannesburg points finger at NGOs and foreign nationals after deadly fire
Rugby World Cup 2023: Fixtures, pools and local kick-off times
Sport

Rugby World Cup 2023: Fixtures, pools and local kick-off times

TOP READS IN SECTION

Sun bears appear so human-like they are mistaken for people in suits – experts explain
Maverick Life

Sun bears appear so human-like they are mistaken for people in suits – experts explain
Rare Super Blue Moon lights up the night sky
Maverick Life

Rare Super Blue Moon lights up the night sky
The red carpet at the 80th Venice International Film Festival, and more from around the world
Maverick Life

The red carpet at the 80th Venice International Film Festival, and more from around the world
Ghana suffocating under tons of textile waste-dumping from Global North, activist's swimming expedition shows
Maverick News

Ghana suffocating under tons of textile waste-dumping from Global North, activist's swimming expedition shows
'The Greatest Swan Lake in the World' show, and more from around the world
Maverick Life

'The Greatest Swan Lake in the World' show, and more from around the world

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

Become a Maverick Insider

This could have been a paywall

On another site this would have been a paywall. Maverick Insider keeps our content free for all.

Become an Insider
Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options