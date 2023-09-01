Newsdeck

Newsdeck

Meta Rejects Trudeau’s Olive Branch in Canada Online News Feud

Meta Rejects Trudeau’s Olive Branch in Canada Online News Feud
The Facebook logo on a smartphone arranged in Hastings-on-Hudson, New York, US, on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. Meta Platforms Inc. is scheduled to release earnings figures on February 1. Photographer: Tiffany Hagler-Geard/Bloomberg
By Bloomberg
01 Sep 2023
0

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government released new details of a law that tries to force technology companies to pay news providers, but Meta Platforms Inc. said it will continue to block users in Canada from seeing news stories on Facebook. 

Draft regulations published Friday say Meta and Alphabet Inc. would need to pay news outlets a minimum of 4% of their annual revenue in Canada in return for carrying links to news articles. That means the law compels Alphabet’s Google to pay about C$172 million ($127 million) annually to the news industry in Canada, while Meta’s Facebook would need to shell out C$62 million per year, according to the government’s estimates.

The regulations are meant to be an olive branch that addresses the companies’ complaints that the law, known as the Online News Act, exposes them to unknown financial liabilities. The act says the platforms must negotiate payments with news providers.

Facebook has already blocked users in Canada from posting or seeing links to news stories — cutting off an important source of web traffic for a number of news companies. A spokesperson for Meta said the draft rules will make no difference.

“As the legislation is based on the incorrect assertion that Meta benefits unfairly from the news content shared on our platforms, today’s proposed regulations will not impact our business decision to end news availability in Canada,” Rachel Curran, head of public policy for Meta in Canada, said by email.

Alphabet has also threatened to cut off Google News links in Canada. A spokesperson for the company didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Government officials said the regulations weren’t shared with the companies before Friday, and they will try to engage with the them in the coming weeks.

“Canadians rely on digital platforms to access their news and information, but these tech platforms have to act responsibly and support the news sharing they and Canadians both benefit from,” Heritage Minister Pascale St-Onge said in a news release.

The law is expected to come into effect on Dec. 19.

Gallery

Comments - Please note you must be signed in to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Monis sherry quietly exits the market
TGIFood

Monis sherry quietly exits the market
Johannesburg CBD fire — What it looks like inside the city's hijacked buildings
Maverick News

Johannesburg CBD fire — What it looks like inside the city's hijacked buildings
SADC Panel of Elders’ visit to Zimbabwe raises faint hope for reform
Maverick News

SADC Panel of Elders’ visit to Zimbabwe raises faint hope for reform
City of Johannesburg points finger at NGOs and foreign nationals after deadly fire
Maverick News

City of Johannesburg points finger at NGOs and foreign nationals after deadly fire
Rugby World Cup 2023: Fixtures, pools and local kick-off times
Sport

Rugby World Cup 2023: Fixtures, pools and local kick-off times

TOP READS IN SECTION

I have a picture for you! 20 - 27 August 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 20 – 27 August 2023
Judge sentences ex-Proud Boys leaders to 17 and 15-year terms for US Capitol attack
Newsdeck

Judge sentences ex-Proud Boys leaders to 17 and 15-year terms for US Capitol attack
Qantas sued for allegedly selling seats on cancelled flights
Business Maverick

Qantas sued for allegedly selling seats on cancelled flights
JPMorgan processed more than $1 bln for Epstein, US Virgin Islands says
Newsdeck

JPMorgan processed more than $1 bln for Epstein, US Virgin Islands says
Texas ban on public drag performances blocked by judge
Newsdeck

Texas ban on public drag performances blocked by judge

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

Become a Maverick Insider

This could have been a paywall

On another site this would have been a paywall. Maverick Insider keeps our content free for all.

Become an Insider
Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options