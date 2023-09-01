Newsdeck

Newsdeck

JPMorgan processed more than $1 bln for Epstein, US Virgin Islands says

JPMorgan processed more than $1 bln for Epstein, US Virgin Islands says
The JPMorgan Chase & Co. headquarters in New York, US, on Friday, July 7, 2023. JPMorgan Chase & Co. is scheduled to release earnings figures on July 14.
By Reuters
01 Sep 2023
0

NEW YORK, Aug 31 (Reuters) - A lawyer for the U.S. Virgin Islands said on Thursday that JPMorgan Chase JPM.N told U.S. authorities it processed more than $1 billion for Jeffrey Epstein over 16 years.

By Luc Cohen

JPMorgan reported the transactions as suspicious to the U.S. Treasury Department following Epstein’s suicide in 2019, Mimi Liu, a lawyer for the territory, said at a hearing concerning its lawsuit against the largest U.S. bank.

Reuters did not view the bank’s disclosures to the Treasury, which are not public. A JPMorgan spokesperson declined to comment.

Epstein had been a JPMorgan client from 1998 to 2013, when the bank fired him. The disgraced financier had been awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges at the time of his death.

The U.S. Virgin Islands, where Epstein owned two private islands, is suing JPMorgan for at least $190 million and likely much more, saying it ignored red flags that Epstein was running a sex trafficking operation because he was a lucrative client.

JPMorgan has denied knowing that Epstein was running a sex trafficking operation, and has faulted the territory for having a cozy relationship with him.

Liu mentioned the $1 billion amount, which had not been previously disclosed, in arguing that U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff in Manhattan should find before the case goes to trial that the bank participated in Epstein’s sex trafficking.

She said no reasonable juror could find that JPMorgan was in the dark about its jet-setting client.

“JPMorgan was a full service bank for Jeffrey Epstein’s sex trafficking,” Liu said.

Felicia Ellsworth, a lawyer for JPMorgan, said it was not appropriate for the judge to determine the question of the bank’s knowledge before trial, because current and former employees have testified that they were unaware of Epstein’s sex trafficking.

She said JPMorgan notified the Treasury Department at least six times about Epstein’s transactions, including as early as 2002.

Ellsworth also disputed the U.S. Virgin Islands’ claim that JPMorgan obstructed investigations into Epstein, saying the bank had asked federal authorities about their own probes into his conduct.

That is “the polar opposite of trying to obstruct,” she said.

An Oct. 23 trial is scheduled. Rakoff said he would decide by the end of September whether to resolve major legal disputes sooner.

In June, Rakoff preliminarily approved JPMorgan’s $290 million settlement with women who say Epstein abused them.

Deutsche Bank DBKGn.DE, where Epstein was a client from 2013 to 2018, had earlier reached a $75 million settlement with his accusers.

(Reporting by Luc Cohen in New York;Editing by Noeleen Walder and Grant McCool)

Gallery

Comments - Please note you must be signed in to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

City of Joburg shuttered task team that should have cleaned up building in which 73 died
Maverick News

City of Joburg shuttered task team that should have cleaned up building in which 73 died
SADC Panel of Elders’ visit to Zimbabwe raises faint hope for reform
Maverick News

SADC Panel of Elders’ visit to Zimbabwe raises faint hope for reform
City of Johannesburg points finger at NGOs and foreign nationals after deadly fire
Maverick News

City of Johannesburg points finger at NGOs and foreign nationals after deadly fire
Lottery looter lawyer lives luxury jet-set lifestyle despite wolves at the door
Maverick News

Lottery looter lawyer lives luxury jet-set lifestyle despite wolves at the door
Johannesburg fire – 'I had to jump out from the third floor with my four-year-old'
Maverick News

Johannesburg fire – 'I had to jump out from the third floor with my four-year-old'

TOP READS IN SECTION

I have a picture for you! 20 - 27 August 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 20 – 27 August 2023
Qantas sued for allegedly selling seats on cancelled flights
Business Maverick

Qantas sued for allegedly selling seats on cancelled flights
Burger King must face lawsuit claiming its Whoppers are too small
Newsdeck

Burger King must face lawsuit claiming its Whoppers are too small
Kremlin says Prigozhin plane may have been downed on purpose
Newsdeck

Kremlin says Prigozhin plane may have been downed on purpose
Ukrainian drones attack Russian air base near Estonia
Newsdeck

Ukrainian drones attack Russian air base near Estonia

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

Become a Maverick Insider

This could have been a paywall

On another site this would have been a paywall. Maverick Insider keeps our content free for all.

Become an Insider
Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options