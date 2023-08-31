Newsdeck

US Providing Up to $12 Billion to Retrofit Auto Plants for EVs

WAYNE, MI - DECEMBER 14: Workers build a Ford Focus on the assembly line at the Ford Motor Co.'s Michigan Assembly Plant December 14, 2011 in Wayne, Michigan. Ford released details about the electrification of the Michigan Assembly Plant that will power production in part by one of the largest solar energy generator systems in order to produce their new C-MAX Hybrid and C-MAX Energi electric vehicles. (Photo by Bill Pugliano/Getty Images)
By Bloomberg
31 Aug 2023
The US Energy Department is making up to $12 billion available for automakers to retrofit their facilities to make electric vehicles and hybrids.

The funding will include $10 billion from a federal loan program for clean vehicles, US Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said during a briefing Thursday.

The effort will support projects in longstanding auto making communities to help retain workers, she said. It’s part of a broader effort to help meet the Biden administration’s goal of having EVs represent at least half of all new car sales in the U.S. by 2030.

The announcement comes amid tense negotiations between the United Auto Workers union and the big three auto companies over wages, benefits for workers making electric vehicle batteries.

In addition to electric vehicles, the funding can be used for factories that make efficient hybrid, plug-in electric hybrid, plug-in electric drive and hydrogen fuel cell vehicles, the department said.

 

Payment options