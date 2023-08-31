Maverick Life

THE DAY IN PICTURES

The red carpet at the 80th Venice International Film Festival, and more from around the world

The red carpet at the 80th Venice International Film Festival, and more from around the world
Nikita Pelizon attends a red carpet for the movie "El Conde" at the 80th Venice International Film Festival on August 31, 2023 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)
By Maverick Life Editors
31 Aug 2023
0

Moving, surprising, inspiring, terrifying, shocking... This is a selection of images from our planet, over the last 24 hours.

Paula Luchsinger attends a red carpet for the movie “El Conde” at the 80th Venice International Film Festival on August 31, 2023 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Stefaniya Makarova attends a red carpet for the movie “El Conde” at the 80th Venice International Film Festival on August 31, 2023 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)

Santiago Mitre and Dolores Fonzi attend a red carpet for the movie “El Conde” at the 80th Venice International Film Festival on August 31, 2023 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Federica Garcia attends a red carpet for the movie “A Cielo Abierto” at the 80th Venice International Film Festival on August 31, 2023 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Victor Boyko/Getty Images)

People wave Gabon national flags as they celebrate after a military coup, in the streets of Akanda, Gabon, 30 August 2023. Members of the Gabonese army on 30 August announced on national television that they were canceling the election results and putting an end to Gabonese President Ali Bongo’s regime, who had been declared the winner. EPA-EFE/STR

Supporters of Jamaat-e-Islami political party set electricity bills on fire during a protest against inflation in Karachi, Pakistan, 31 August 2023. Protests against inflated electricity bills have erupted in several cities across Pakistan, with demonstrators torching their monthly bills, and trade leaders and representatives expressing concerns about excessive charges. People struggling to make ends meet have been hit hard by high electricity bills, and the government’s failure to reduce prices and additional taxes is a major issue. The promises of cheap electricity made during privatization have not been fulfilled, leading traders and the general public to demand a reduction in prices and taxes. EPA-EFE/SHAHZAIB AKBER

People gesture as they participate in La Tomatina, a traditional and worldwide known tomato fight festival, in Bunol, Valencia province, eastern Spain, 30 August 2023. Every year on the last Wednesday of August, thousands of people visit the small village of Bunol to attend the Tomatina, a battle in which tons of ripe tomatoes are thrown at each other. EPA-EFE/MIGUEL ANGEL POLO

Turkey-backed Syrian fighters pose for photos during a military training in Marea town, in the rebel-held part of Aleppo Governorate, northwestern Syria, 29 August 2023. Fighters of Turkey-backed factions in northern Syria carried out a military parade and training with live ammunition in the northern Aleppo countryside. According to Al-Farooq Abu Bakr, a leader of the 23rd division, fighters of the Mu’tasim Division of the Free Syrian Army carried out military training titled ‘Qadisiya’ to show the ‘readiness of the fighters to liberate territories and protect our land’. EPA-EFE/YAHYA NEMAH

A rider jumps a motorbike over a group of participants during the Malaysia National Day 2023 celebrations in Putrajaya, Malaysia, 31 August 2023. National Day celebrations were held at Independence Square to mark the 66th anniversary of independence from Britain, which occurred on 31 August 1957. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL

Malaysia Fire and Rescue Department officers hold a python during the Malaysia National Day 2023 celebrations in Putrajaya, Malaysia, 31 August 2023. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL

An undated handout picture made available on 31 August 2023 by the Moscow Zoo press service shows the giant panda Dingding carrying its cub in an enclosure at the Moscow Zoo, in Moscow, Russia. The first giant panda cub in the history of Russia was born at the Moscow Zoo. Pandas were transferred to the Moscow Zoo as part of the international program for the conservation, protection and research of giant pandas. The baby weighing about 150 grams was born to a young pair of giant pandas from China – a male Ruyi and a female Dingding. EPA-EFE/MOSCOW ZOO

Brazilian indigenous leader Raoni Metuktire takes a meal as she joins several indigenous ‘people to participate in a protest against the “temporary framework’ at the Esplanade of Ministries, in Brasilia, Brazil, on 30 August 2023. Brazil’s Supreme Court plans to resume a ‘temporary framework’ trial, which may be decisive for the recognition of lands occupied by indigenous communities before the promulgation of the current Constitution. EPA-EFE/Andre Borges

Indigenous people protest while watching the transmission of the ‘temporary framework’ trial on a screen installed in front of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) in Brasilia, Brazil, 30 August 2023. EPA-EFE/Andre Borges

A person reacts as he crosses the street with Police keeping watch during a protest in front of the National Assembly against a controversial mining contract, in Panama City, Panama, 29 August 2023. Around a hundred people and a strong police contingent clashed in Panama during a protest against a controversial new contract of Minera Panama, a subsidiary of Canadian First Quantum Minerals, that operates the largest open-pit copper mine in Central America. EPA-EFE/Bienvenido Velasco

Eliah Corcoran sits on a bench in flood waters after Hurricane Idalia passed offshore on August 30, 2023, in Crystal River, Florida. Hurricane Idalia hit the Big Bend area on the Gulf Coast of Florida as a Category 3 storm. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

People fish as the sun sets at Lobsterville Beach in Aquinnah, Massachusetts, USA, 30 August 2023. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE DM

Gallery

Comments - Please note you must be signed in to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Johannesburg fire – 'I had to jump out from the third floor with my four-year-old'
Maverick News

Johannesburg fire – 'I had to jump out from the third floor with my four-year-old'
City of Joburg shuttered task team that should have cleaned up building in which 73 died
Maverick News

City of Joburg shuttered task team that should have cleaned up building in which 73 died
Simon’s Town Shell garage businessman sentenced to R1,200 fine for physically assaulting local bee researcher
Maverick News

Simon’s Town Shell garage businessman sentenced to R1,200 fine for physically assaulting local bee researcher
Lottery looter lawyer lives luxury jet-set lifestyle despite wolves at the door
Maverick News

Lottery looter lawyer lives luxury jet-set lifestyle despite wolves at the door
‘Unadulterated claptrap’ — opposition derides SA Reserve Bank’s Phala Phala findings, and legal challenges loom
Maverick News

‘Unadulterated claptrap’ — opposition derides SA Reserve Bank’s Phala Phala findings, and legal challenges loom

TOP READS IN SECTION

Sun bears appear so human-like they are mistaken for people in suits – experts explain
Maverick Life

Sun bears appear so human-like they are mistaken for people in suits – experts explain
'The Greatest Swan Lake in the World' show, and more from around the world
Maverick Life

'The Greatest Swan Lake in the World' show, and more from around the world
Rare Super Blue Moon lights up the night sky
Maverick Life

Rare Super Blue Moon lights up the night sky
Ghana suffocating under tons of textile waste-dumping from Global North, activist's swimming expedition shows
Maverick News

Ghana suffocating under tons of textile waste-dumping from Global North, activist's swimming expedition shows
Unlocking the secrets of Area 51 - a national security historian explains why you won’t find aliens there
World

Unlocking the secrets of Area 51 – a national security historian explains why you won’t find aliens there

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

Become a Maverick Insider

This could have been a paywall

On another site this would have been a paywall. Maverick Insider keeps our content free for all.

Become an Insider
Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options