Proteas take on Pakistan in Laura Wolvaardt’s maiden voyage as T20 skipper

Laura Wolvaardt of South Africa plays a shot during the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup semifinal against England at Newlands Stadium in Cape Town on 24 February 2023. (Photo: Mike Hewitt / Getty Images)

The Proteas women begin their first tour to Pakistan with a T20 International against the hosts on Friday, 1 September. It will also be the first time South Africa play in the format under the stewardship of opening batter Laura Wolvaardt.

The two-week tour consists of three T20 Internationals and three one-day internationals, all of which will be held at the National Stadium in Karachi.

The Proteas have been in the country for six days, but the new interim skipper arrived in the country only on Wednesday from England where she had been playing for Manchester Originals in The Hundred.

“It’s very exciting to be here. I think it’s an incredible journey to be on this first historic tour to Pakistan. Everyone is really, really excited,” Wolvaardt said on Thursday.

“We’ve had a couple of good days of preparation as a team, so very interested to see how conditions will play tomorrow and how the pitch will play. It’s obviously new for all of us in the group, but hopefully, we’re able to sum it up quite quickly.”

Former skipper Suné Luus and Wolvaardt are the only two with any experience in Pakistan, having played three exhibition matches in March this year at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Small margins

South Africa have had mixed results in the T20 format this year — playing 11 matches and winning six — despite reaching the final of the T20 World Cup held in the country in February.

Against Pakistan, their record is similarly muddled: they have played 15 matches, won eight and lost seven.

“Pakistan does have a lot of very talented young players. I’m actually excited to see how the game goes tomorrow,” Wolvaardt said.

“I think it’s going to be a very tightly contested series. They’re a very talented side, have a lot of very talented youngsters and a combination of some really experienced seniors as well, like Nida Dar, who has been around for ages.”

All-rounder Dar will lead the home side after her appointment in April this year. Previous captain Bismah Maroof stepped down from the captaincy after this year’s World Cup.

“I think they have a really good spin attack. It will be important for us to apply ourselves well against the spin tomorrow. Hopefully, it’s an exciting game of cricket,” Wolvaardt said.

Young leader

Wolvaardt has led the national side before, in two One Day International matches against India; however, the swashbuckling batter admitted there are “butterflies” this time around.

“I’m a little nervous,” she said. “I have a lot of butterflies at the moment. Since I’ve landed, it’s just been a lot of planning, being in the bowlers’ meeting now for a change.

“It’s been a lot of information, but hopefully I’m able to remember most of it for the game tomorrow … having a lot of senior players on the field with me should help and having a lot of experienced bowlers who know what their plans are.

“I don’t need to do too much with that, so hopefully just make the right changes at the right time.”

The 24-year-old acknowledged seeking advice from the team’s most recent leaders, Dané van Niekerk and Luus — the latter is still part of the side.

“I have had chats with both Suné and Dané, just chatting about the opportunity, chatting about the experience,” Wolvaardt said.

“Captains that I’ve looked up to, though, some from other countries would be captains such as [Australia’s] Meg Lanning and [England’s] Heather Knight.

“I like how calm they are about going about cricket. They never look fazed on the field.

“I think it’s just been a mixture of talking to people, even people who weren’t captains, just past coaches that I’ve had just to get as much advice as I can.

“I think everyone goes about it a different way though, so most of the advice that I’ve gotten has just said to be true to who I am and do it in my own way. So, hopefully, I’m able to do that tomorrow.”

Wolvaardt is always composed when batting. She proved her ability to shut out the noise and focus on the task at hand when she struck back-to-back half-centuries in the semifinal and final of the year’s World Cup.

There is good reason to believe her abundant cricketing talent will flow into her on-field leadership. DM

The match starts at 4.30pm local time on Friday at the National Stadium in Karachi.