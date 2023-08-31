Maverick Citizen

THE ACTIONISTS

Jack Msibi’s mission to help kids score goals, on and off the field

Jack Msibi’s mission to help kids score goals, on and off the field
Jack Msibi. (Photo: Thom Pierce_The Actionists)
By Thom Pierce
31 Aug 2023
0

Actionism isn’t always about giant projects or making a big noise. Sometimes, simply the way you position yourself in the world qualifies as a profound form of Actionism, leading by example and creating work practices that encourage positive change within the community around you.

In 2012, Jack Msibi was studying for a business degree from Monash University. His mother owned a building in downtown Johannesburg and the family was financially stable. However, everything changed when his mother’s building was hijacked and taken over by a fake landlord. 

Jack had to drop out of university and the family moved from room to room, unable to afford permanent accommodation. 

With no money and no job, Jack would go to the park and play football every day. He was a skilled soccer player and soon a few young kids came to practice with him. With nothing else to do, they showed up every day at his door, waiting for the training session to begin.

Seven years later, the practice sessions in the park have grown into a community sports “ministry” called Corinthians. It offers soccer, cricket and netball coaching to the community of La Rochelle in southern Johannesburg. 

Jack also started a soccer team for kids who are blind.

The “ministry” part of the programme comes from Jack’s deep Christian faith and is central to the essence of Corinthians. 

They are not simply providing a space for people to play sports. They are inviting anyone who needs a refuge, even just for a couple of hours, to attend coaching sessions and, at the same time, engage in conversations around social issues and self-development. 

Although the initiative is grounded in the principles of the church, everyone is welcome.

“Where else would you get drug addicts and the police playing soccer together?”

If a young boy comes to play soccer, they will sign him up and engage him in conversations about his home and school life. They will check in and check up, making sure that he has the support he needs if he is struggling at school or if there are issues at home. 

But back to the soccer team for visually impaired people. It started with two boys who were nagging Jack about wanting to play soccer. He didn’t think it was possible, but the more they hassled him, the more interested he became. He did some research and he found it was already an established sport.

He approached the local school for the blind – a boarding school that accepts learners from around the country. They managed to put together a team of eight people who now train twice a week.

One of the most exciting things for Jack is that the kids are starting to express an interest in becoming coaches and introducing blind soccer to other locations in the country. 

This is what Corinthians is all about to Jack – bringing young people together through sport and providing them with a space where they can start to imagine a future. DM

The Actionists was launched in early 2023 by photographer Thom Pierce. It consists of on-the-ground problem solvers, community activists, climate campaigners and human rights defenders who engage in direct action. They are people anyone can turn to in difficult circumstances: a growing community of people who care about the future of South Africa. Through a series of photographic stories, Pierce profiles these people. Through a website, discussion forum and social media, the aim is to provide ways for people to get involved.

Nominate Actionists in your circle at www.theactionists.co.za or email [email protected]

Gallery

Comments - Please note you must be signed in to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Johannesburg fire – 'I had to jump out from the third floor with my four-year-old'
Maverick News

Johannesburg fire – 'I had to jump out from the third floor with my four-year-old'
City of Joburg shuttered task team that should have cleaned up building in which 73 died
Maverick News

City of Joburg shuttered task team that should have cleaned up building in which 73 died
Simon’s Town Shell garage businessman sentenced to R1,200 fine for physically assaulting local bee researcher
Maverick News

Simon’s Town Shell garage businessman sentenced to R1,200 fine for physically assaulting local bee researcher
Lottery looter lawyer lives luxury jet-set lifestyle despite wolves at the door
Maverick News

Lottery looter lawyer lives luxury jet-set lifestyle despite wolves at the door
‘Unadulterated claptrap’ — opposition derides SA Reserve Bank’s Phala Phala findings, and legal challenges loom
Maverick News

‘Unadulterated claptrap’ — opposition derides SA Reserve Bank’s Phala Phala findings, and legal challenges loom

TOP READS IN SECTION

Ace Magashule launches African Congress for Transformation — a party for the ‘politically abused’
Maverick News

Ace Magashule launches African Congress for Transformation — a party for the ‘politically abused’
Gauteng’s Crime Prevention Wardens were set up unlawfully, risk abuse of police powers – experts
Maverick News

Gauteng’s Crime Prevention Wardens were set up unlawfully, risk abuse of police powers – experts
Mpho Phalatse walks, Champagne corks pop and the SA Multi-Party Charter teeters
Maverick News

Mpho Phalatse walks, Champagne corks pop and the SA Multi-Party Charter teeters
Johannesburg fire – 'I had to jump out from the third floor with my four-year-old'
Maverick News

Johannesburg fire – 'I had to jump out from the third floor with my four-year-old'
Lottery looter lawyer lives luxury jet-set lifestyle despite wolves at the door
Maverick News

Lottery looter lawyer lives luxury jet-set lifestyle despite wolves at the door

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Have something to say? Sign up to comment on articles.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

Maverick Citizen has got you covered.

In need of some good news? Maverick Citizen has got you covered.

South African citizens throughout the country are standing up for human rights.Stay informed, connected and inspired by our weekly FREE Maverick Citizen newsletter.

Become a Maverick Insider

This could have been a paywall

On another site this would have been a paywall. Maverick Insider keeps our content free for all.

Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options