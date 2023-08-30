From left: Luyanda Mtsila, Lubabalo Feketsha and Lulamo Siya Fatyela were fatally shot in Mfuleni outside Cape Town on Tuesday, 29 August 2023. (Photos: Supplied)

Three EFF members, Lubabalo Feketsha, Lulamo Siya Fatyela and Luyanda Mtsila, were fatally shot in Mfuleni outside the city of Cape Town on Tuesday evening.

EFF Western Cape chairperson, Unathi Ntame, said they were informed about the shooting minutes after it happened and immediately rushed to the scene. There, they found the bodies of Feketsha and Mtsila. Fatyela died at the hospital.

“A part of us has died with them,” said Ntame.

“It has been established that the fighters were part of the Ward 108 Shukushukuma informal settlement committee in Mfuleni, and the committee had resolved to demolish the house of a drug dealer in their ward. As a form of retaliation, the drug dealer threatened them and subsequent to his threat, all three fighters were later mercilessly gunned down.”

Ntame added that apart from being active EFF members, the deceased were activists who served their community.

“They were respected in their community for always fighting against any corruption of selling of plots, fighting against crime and gender-based violence, and actively fighting against drug dealing and alcohol abuse in their community.

“These fighters were members of the EFF in good standing … community leaders, fearless ground forces and activists who died in the line of duty in service of their community. Their lives were cut short by the bullets of the enemy of the people.”

Police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa confirmed that Mfuleni police were called out to Shukushukuma Street in Mfuleni on Tuesday evening. On arrival, they found the bodies of two men with gunshot wounds.

“A third male who had been taken to hospital succumbed to his injuries at the medical facility,” said Potelwa.

“All three deceased persons are between the ages of 31 and 39. Provincial serious violent crime detectives are investigating the murders. No one has been arrested yet and all leads are being pursued.”

The killings come two weeks after EFF member Ayanda Gladile was shot dead.

The 34-year-old advocate, involved in establishing the EFF in the Western Cape and known for representing those implicated in “#FeesMustFall” cases, was shot in the neck.

At least three other EFF members have been shot dead in Cape Town since 2019.

In February 2019, 30-year-old Nondala Khuliswa was gunned down inside her home in the TR Section informal settlement in Khayelitsha.

In July of the same year, Xolani Jack , an EFF branch chairperson, was killed in his home in Khayelitsha. He was shot 14 times.

In April 2021, Mfundo Hermanus was shot in daylight in front of his home in Lower Crossroads.

There have been no arrests in any of the cases.

A heartbroken Mbulelo Dwane, EFF activist and friend of the trio who were killed this week, said activists — particularly in the Cape metro — must fight this “tyranny”. “We have nowhere else to go. Criminals want to force all activists out of the township so that they are left alone to bully our people. We must be emphatic that we will not go unless we move with all our people… we’re now mobilising our communities that for every death, two or three criminals must die. We can’t rely on the police as they’re useless, but let’s take the law into our own hands now. ” DM