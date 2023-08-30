Newsdeck

Russian military repelling drone attack in Pskov, four planes damaged -officials

epa10801470 Visitors look at a drone type Granat 4 E at the Kalashnikov Group pavilion during the International Military-Technical Forum Army-2023 held at the Patriot Park in Kubinka, outside Moscow, Russia, 15 August 2023. The International Military-Technical Forum Army-2023 is held from 14 to 20 August 2023 at Patriot Expo, Kubinka Air Base and Alabino military training grounds. EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV
By Reuters
30 Aug 2023
Aug 30 (Reuters) - Russia's military is repelling a drone attack at an airport in the airport in the city of Pskov in western Russia, where four transport aircraft were damaged, officials said early on Wednesday.

“The Ministry of Defence is repelling a drone attack on Pskov airport,” Pskov Governor Mikhail Vedernikov wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

According to initial reports, he said, there were no injuries.

Tass news agency, quoting emergency services, said four Il-76 transport aircraft, long the workhorse of the Russian military, were damaged at the military airfield.

“As a result of the drone attack, four Il-76 aircraft were damaged. A fire broke out and two planes burst into flames,” Tass reported.

Videos posted by Russian media showed thick black smoke rising over the airport. They cited posts of local residents who heard explosions and gunfire.

Reports on Telegram channels said anti-aircraft systems were in action around the city, located close to the borders of Latvia and Estonia.

(Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova in New York; Editing by Ron Popeski and Lincoln Feast.)

