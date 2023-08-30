Business Maverick

Business Maverick

Putin’s China visit marks renewed assurance, Russia-watcher says

Putin’s China visit marks renewed assurance, Russia-watcher says
Russian leader Vladimir Putin delivers a speech on 24 August 2023 on the death of Wagner Group boss Yevgeny Prigozhin. (Screenshot: YouTube | Image sharpened with AI)
By Bloomberg
30 Aug 2023
0

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s plan to travel to China demonstrates a confidence that his authority is stronger than ever after the death of mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin, said investor and long-time Russia watcher Bill Browder. 

Prigozhin, Putin’s long-time ally and the head of the Wagner Group, “was clearly a threat to his role and his power, and somebody who made him very weak and humiliated,” Browder said on Tuesday in an interview on Bloomberg Television’s Balance of Power.

The Russian president’s visit to China for the Belt and Road forum in October is “all part of his expression of pride and power”, added Browder, the chief executive officer and co-founder of Hermitage Capital Management and a staunch Putin critic.

Russian investigators on Sunday confirmed Prigozhin’s death, along with several other passengers, after the Embraer SA Legacy 600 private jet they were aboard crashed northwest of Moscow. Speculation about Putin having a hand in the incident continues even as the Kremlin has denied that he played any role.

Earlier: Putin Agrees to Visit China in First Trip Since Arrest Warrant

Prigozhin, after months of increasingly strident criticism of Russian military leaders over missteps in the war in Ukraine, led a failed revolt in June that threatened Putin’s decades-long grip on the country. Following the plane crash, the Russian president said on state television that he’d known Prigozhin a long time and considered him a “talented businessman”, but one who’d “made serious mistakes in life”. 

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists on Tuesday that Putin would not attend Prigozhin’s funeral. 

“Wagner, I believe, will now slowly and quickly disintegrate,” Browder said in the BTV interview. “Whoever was in Wagner, if they’re not being rounded up by Putin for being disloyal, then they might be absorbed into the Russian military or they may disappear into the criminal ether as many of them came from originally.”

Browder ran one of the largest foreign portfolio investors in Russia for several years before being targeted by the government there. The death of his lawyer, Sergei Magnitsky, while in Russian custody inspired him to push for legislation that would combat human-rights abuses through sanctions.

The Magnitsky Act was signed into law by US President Barack Obama in 2012 and broadened in 2016.

Browder said sanctions on Russia, many of which were imposed after the invasion of Ukraine, were effective, despite Putin’s assertions of the opposite, and that the West needs to continue the economic pressure.

“Putin and all of the rest of the Russian government want you to believe that the sanctions aren’t working,” he added. “That’s just simply not true.” DM

Gallery

Comments - Please note you must be signed in to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Mpho Phalatse walks, Champagne corks pop and the SA Multi-Party Charter teeters
Maverick News

Mpho Phalatse walks, Champagne corks pop and the SA Multi-Party Charter teeters
Gauteng’s Crime Prevention Wardens were set up unlawfully, risk abuse of police powers – experts
Maverick News

Gauteng’s Crime Prevention Wardens were set up unlawfully, risk abuse of police powers – experts
Putin prepares to visit China; Vatican back-pedals on Pope Francis' remarks on 'great Russian empire'
Maverick News

Putin prepares to visit China; Vatican back-pedals on Pope Francis' remarks on 'great Russian empire'
Acting Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka named as replacement for Busisiwe Mkhwebane
Maverick News

Acting Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka named as replacement for Busisiwe Mkhwebane
Committee selects Gcaleka as next Public Protector despite DA, EFF and FF+ objections, but next steps crucial
Maverick News

Committee selects Gcaleka as next Public Protector despite DA, EFF and FF+ objections, but next steps crucial

TOP READS IN SECTION

Mediclinic whistle-blower claims spark flurry of industry investigations
South Africa

Mediclinic whistle-blower claims spark flurry of industry investigations
Sanral doubles down on new procurement rules despite signs of tension in its corridors
South Africa

Sanral doubles down on new procurement rules despite signs of tension in its corridors
Eskom blackouts and Transnet troubles imperil public finances, warns Godongwana
South Africa

Eskom blackouts and Transnet troubles imperil public finances, warns Godongwana
Enoch Godongwana: Unseating the mighty dollar is a non-starter
Maverick News

Enoch Godongwana: Unseating the mighty dollar is a non-starter
US states urge SEC to verify Shein’s forced labour compliance
Business Maverick

US states urge SEC to verify Shein’s forced labour compliance

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted