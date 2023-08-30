Play Video S&P 500 Tops 4,500 as Data Fuel Fed Peak Debate: Markets Wrap

Two-year yields dropped three basis points to about 4.85%. Swap contracts tied to Fed meeting dates priced in less than a 50% chance of another quarter-point rate increase this year. As recently as Tuesday — before the release of weaker-than-expected gauges of job openings and consumer confidence — a hike was given a probability of about 75%. The dollar retreated.

US gross domestic product rose at a revised 2.1% annualized pace in the second quarter — below the government’s previous estimate — amid a more moderate business investment. American companies added the fewest jobs in five months, according to figures published by the ADP Research Institute in collaboration with Stanford Digital Economy Lab. Pending-home sales unexpectedly rose.

“The reality of the current state of the economy is likely in the middle,” said Jim Baird, chief investment officer at Plante Moran Financial Advisors. “To the extent that investors view any signs that the economy is moving into a ‘not too hot, not too cold’ phase that could bring an end to Fed tightening, it could be viewed as a positive, at least briefly.”

The euro rose as inflation slowed less than expected in Germany and quickened in Spain, offering European Central Bank officials a partial picture of the region’s price pressures as they judge whether to raise interest rates again.

Key events this week:

China manufacturing PMI, non-manufacturing PMI, Thursday

Japan industrial production, retail sales, Thursday

Eurozone CPI, unemployment, Thursday

ECB publishes account of July monetary policy meeting, Thursday

US personal spending and income, initial jobless claims, Thursday

China Caixin manufacturing PMI, Friday

Eurozone S&P Global Eurozone Manufacturing PMI, Friday

South African central bank governor Lesetja Kganyago, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic, BOE’s Huw Pill, IMF’s Gita Gopinath on panel at the South African Reserve Bank conference, Friday

Boston Fed President Susan Collins speaks at virtual event, Friday

US unemployment, nonfarm payrolls, light vehicle sales, ISM manufacturing, construction spending, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.4% as of 12:13 p.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.6%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.1%

The MSCI World index rose 0.5%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2%

The euro rose 0.4% to $1.0923

The British pound rose 0.6% to $1.2715

The Japanese yen was little changed at 146.02 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 1.5% to $27,171.51

Ether fell 1.4% to $1,701.89

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined one basis point to 4.11%

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced four basis points to 2.54%

Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 4.42%

Commodities