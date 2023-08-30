Play Video S&P 500 Tops 4,500 as Data Fuel Fed Peak Debate: Markets Wrap

Business Maverick

Buildings in Pudong's Lujiazui Financial District in Shanghai, China, on Wednesday, June 21, 2023. China's yuan weakened past the closely watched 7.2-per-dollar level as investor sentiment soured on a lack of aggressive stimulus and Beijing signaled a level of comfort about the declines. Photographer: Raul Ariano/Bloomberg
By Bloomberg
30 Aug 2023
0

Stocks headed toward its fourth straight day of gains, while Treasury yields fell after another batch of economic data cemented bets the Federal Reserve is approaching the end of its interest-rate hikes.

The S&P 500 topped 4,500. Baidu Inc. climbed as Bloomberg News said the company is expected to be among the first to win China’s approval for artificial-intelligence models. Regional banks fell on a report the Fed issued a slew of private warnings to lenders with assets of $100 billion to $250 billion in a bid to tighten supervision. Salesforce Inc. will report earnings after the close, and investors will be looking for signs on whether new AI products can help boost revenue growth.

Two-year yields dropped three basis points to about 4.85%. Swap contracts tied to Fed meeting dates priced in less than a 50% chance of another quarter-point rate increase this year. As recently as Tuesday — before the release of weaker-than-expected gauges of job openings and consumer confidence — a hike was given a probability of about 75%. The dollar retreated.

US gross domestic product rose at a revised 2.1% annualized pace in the second quarter — below the government’s previous estimate — amid a more moderate business investment. American companies added the fewest jobs in five months, according to figures published by the ADP Research Institute in collaboration with Stanford Digital Economy Lab. Pending-home sales unexpectedly rose.

“The reality of the current state of the economy is likely in the middle,” said Jim Baird, chief investment officer at Plante Moran Financial Advisors. “To the extent that investors view any signs that the economy is moving into a ‘not too hot, not too cold’ phase that could bring an end to Fed tightening, it could be viewed as a positive, at least briefly.”

The euro rose as inflation slowed less than expected in Germany and quickened in Spain, offering European Central Bank officials a partial picture of the region’s price pressures as they judge whether to raise interest rates again.

MLIV Pulse Survey
Will stocks and bonds continue to move in tandem? Share your views here.

Key events this week:

  • China manufacturing PMI, non-manufacturing PMI, Thursday
  • Japan industrial production, retail sales, Thursday
  • Eurozone CPI, unemployment, Thursday
  • ECB publishes account of July monetary policy meeting, Thursday
  • US personal spending and income, initial jobless claims, Thursday
  • China Caixin manufacturing PMI, Friday
  • Eurozone S&P Global Eurozone Manufacturing PMI, Friday
  • South African central bank governor Lesetja Kganyago, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic, BOE’s Huw Pill, IMF’s Gita Gopinath on panel at the South African Reserve Bank conference, Friday
  • Boston Fed President Susan Collins speaks at virtual event, Friday
  • US unemployment, nonfarm payrolls, light vehicle sales, ISM manufacturing, construction spending, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

  • The S&P 500 rose 0.4% as of 12:13 p.m. New York time
  • The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.6%
  • The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.1%
  • The MSCI World index rose 0.5%

Currencies

  • The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2%
  • The euro rose 0.4% to $1.0923
  • The British pound rose 0.6% to $1.2715
  • The Japanese yen was little changed at 146.02 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

  • Bitcoin fell 1.5% to $27,171.51
  • Ether fell 1.4% to $1,701.89

Bonds

  • The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined one basis point to 4.11%
  • Germany’s 10-year yield advanced four basis points to 2.54%
  • Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 4.42%

Commodities

  • West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.1% to $81.06 a barrel
  • Gold futures rose 0.4% to $1,972 an ounce

