Hurricane Idalia is getting stronger as it bears down on Florida

Fort Myers Beach during a high tide ahead of Hurricane Idalia in Fort Myers, Florida, US, on 29 August 2023. (Photo: Eva Marie Uzcategui / Bloomberg)

Idalia’s winds topped 145 kilometres per hour on Tuesday and are forecast to reach 201 kilometres per hour, or Category 3 strength, when ashore in western Florida. Up to 4.6 metres of sea water could be pushed onshore north of Tampa and 2 metres could slosh across Tampa Bay, the US National Hurricane Center said in a 2pm New York time advisory.

The storm’s current track takes it north of heavily populated areas near Tampa and Clearwater, although changes to its path are possible. Landfall will likely be in Appalachee Bay south of Tallahassee Wednesday morning.

“Life-threatening storm surge and hurricane conditions” are expected along portions of the Gulf Coast of Florida Tuesday night and Wednesday, Robbie Berg, a senior hurricane specialist at the centre, wrote in his forecast. “Rapid intensification is expected before landfall, and Idalia is forecast to be a major hurricane when it reaches the Gulf coast of Florida Wednesday morning.”

A storm surge of 3 to 4 metres could strike along the coast from Aucilla River to Yankeetown, Berg wrote.

The storm is currently moving over the extremely warm Loop Current, which will allow it to grow in strength.

Tampa International Airport is closed Tuesday. According to data from FlightAware, 794 flights in and out of Tampa and Atlanta have been canceled for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Rain should start to spread across Florida and winds will pick up in the Fort Meyers area tonight, said Tyler Roys, a senior meteorologist with commercial forecaster AccuWeather.

If it reaches forecast Category 3 strength — with maximum sustained winds of at least 179 kilometres per hour — Idalia would be the first major hurricane to hit Florida since last September. That’s when Hurricane Ian struck the western part of the state as a Category 4 storm, killing at least 150 people and causing more than $112-billion in damage.

Depending on its exact track, Idalia could cause anywhere between $3-billion and $15-billion in damage and losses because much of the area in its potential path is sparsely populated, while other areas are built up, said Chuck Watson, a disaster modeller with Enki Research. If the storm hits 80 kilometres per hour south of its current track, it would bring high winds to the Tampa-Clearwater area and push costs much higher.

Parts of Florida, southeast Georgia and the eastern Carolinas are likely to see as much as 20.3 centimetres of rain into Thursday, with up to a foot likely in some isolated areas, the hurricane centre said. Storm surge and tides could combine to cause flooding, with the water at Tampa Bay possibly rising as much as 2.1 metres above ground.

This would be enough to submerge the approaches to bridges in the Tampa area, Roys said.

If the storm continues along its current route, Idalia is expected to hit farther west than originally expected in an area known as the Big Bend. That area hasn’t seen a major hurricane since the 1800s, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said during a press conference. As a result, officials said that evacuation orders for Idalia represented about a fifth of the people who were asked to evacuate during Hurricane Ian last year.

“You are going to see a lot of debris,” DeSantis said. “There are a lot of trees along that track. It will knock down trees, it will knock down power lines.”

DeSantis extended an emergency declaration to cover 49 counties, with mandatory evacuation orders for several on the Gulf Coast. President Joe Biden approved federal emergency declarations for Florida, allowing the Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Emergency Management Agency to coordinate relief efforts. Georgia Governor Brian Kemp also declared an emergency Tuesday.

Idalia is expected to stay in the eastern Gulf, missing most oil and natural gas platforms. But Chevron is transporting non-essential personnel from its Blind Faith and Petronius platforms in the Gulf, the company said in emailed statement. Martin Midstream plans to temporarily cease operations at its Tampa oil terminal.

Most of the key citrus areas in central Florida would not be seriously impacted, World Weather president Drew Lerner said. Florida is the top orange juice supplier in the US.

After it crosses Florida, Idalia could bring heavy rain and storm surge along the coastline from Georgia to North Carolina, a situation that could be made worse by higher-than-normal tides brought on by Wednesday’s full moon, Roys said.

Barge traffic moving fuel along the US Gulf Coast to Florida is down, Ned Bowman, executive director of the Florida Fuel Marketers Association, said Monday. Meanwhile, demand is surging for petrol as Floridians fill up for possible evacuations as well as for diesel for backup power generation, Bowman said.

Tampa and other regional ports are closed to inbound traffic, as is the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway. Some North Carolina ports also halted activity. Florida is mainly supplied via waterborne shipments from refiners in Texas and Louisiana.