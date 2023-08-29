Newsdeck

WAR IN EUROPE

Robotyne has been liberated, says Ukraine’s Deputy Defence Minister

A Ukrainian serviceman of the 688th Separate Jager Infantry Brigade ‘Oleksa Dovbush’ rides an armoured personnel carrier in the recently recaptured village of Blahodatne, Donetsk region, Ukraine, on 17 June 2023. (Photo: EPA-EFE / STR)
By Reuters
29 Aug 2023
0

Ukraine said on Monday its troops had liberated the southeastern settlement of Robotyne and were trying to push farther south in their two-month counteroffensive against occupying Russian forces.

The Ukrainian military said that its troops last week had raised the national flag in the strategic village and posted a video showing the move. The forces then carried out mopping-up operations until they confirmed control on Monday, the military said.

“Robotyne has been liberated,” Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Maliar was quoted as saying on Monday by the military.

The settlement is 10km south of the front line town of Orikhiv in the Zaporizhzhia region on an important road towards Tokmak, a Russian-occupied road and rail hub.

Tokmak’s capture would be a milestone as Ukrainian troops press southwards towards the Sea of Azov in a military drive that is intended to split Russian forces following Moscow’s full-scale invasion in February 2022.

Russia has not confirmed the Ukrainian advance. In a statement, Russia’s defence ministry said Moscow’s troops had repelled attacks by Kyiv’s forces near Robotyne and Verbove.

President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke on Monday of different sectors of the front in his nightly video address but made no reference to Robotyne. He said Ukrainian forces were preparing responses to Russian plans “definitely. In a way they do not anticipate.”

Ukraine believes its fighters have broken through the most difficult line of Russian defences in the south and that they will now start advancing more quickly, a commander who led troops into Robotyne told Reuters last week.

Separately, Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov said on Monday any suggestion of differences with Washington over Ukraine’s military strategy were “mistaken and invented”.

He told a news conference that Ukrainian commander-in-chief Valery Zalunzhniy was meeting “systematically” with senior officials from allied countries supplying Ukraine with weaponry.

“Everything is going according to the plan, which was discussed with our partners in advance when our brigades were being formed, when they were equipped…” Reznikov said.

Media have reported on a meeting this month of senior Nato military chiefs and Ukraine’s top general on resetting Ukraine’s military strategy.

The New York Times last week quoted US and other Western officials as saying that the offensive had made limited progress because Ukraine had too many troops in the wrong places.

FORTIFYING POSITIONS

A military spokesperson told Ukrainian television Kyiv’s forces were continuing to fortify their positions in Robotyne.

“Stabilisation measures, demining and preparations for further actions are under way,” Oleksandr Shtupun said.

Maliar told Ukrainian television earlier that Kyiv’s troops, who began their counteroffensive in early June, were now moving southeast of Robotyne and south of nearby Mala Tokmachka.

Ukrainian forces are also fighting Russian troops in eastern Ukraine, and progress has been slower than had been widely expected because they have encountered vast Russian minefields and trenches.

Maliar described the battlefield situation in the east as “very hot” in the past week. She said Russian troops were gathering new forces there and regrouping, and Moscow was aiming to deploy its best troops there.

Ukrainian forces had continued to advance south of Bakhmut, she said, referring to the shattered eastern city captured by Moscow’s troops in May after months of fierce fighting.

(Reporting by Tom Balmforth, Pavel Polityuk; Writing by Anna Pruchnicka; Editing by Timothy Heritage, Alex Richardson, Ron Popeski and Cynthia Osterman.)

Gallery

Comments - Please note you must be signed in to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Snow pas: South African official puts his foot in it by insisting Australia owns more than 60% of Antarctica
South Africa

Snow pas: South African official puts his foot in it by insisting Australia owns more than 60% of Antarctica
Mediclinic whistle-blower claims spark flurry of industry investigations
South Africa

Mediclinic whistle-blower claims spark flurry of industry investigations
Niger — another African coup and crisis-hit nation stemming from weak crisis-response capacity
Op-eds

Niger — another African coup and crisis-hit nation stemming from weak crisis-response capacity
'Africa, do not leave us' – Opposition plans to challenge poll results as Mnangagwa calls for Zim unity
Maverick News

'Africa, do not leave us' – Opposition plans to challenge poll results as Mnangagwa calls for Zim unity
Enoch Godongwana: Unseating the mighty dollar is a non-starter
Maverick News

Enoch Godongwana: Unseating the mighty dollar is a non-starter

TOP READS IN SECTION

Spanish kiss furore: Government meets players as soccer chief's mother starts hunger strike
Newsdeck

Spanish kiss furore: Government meets players as soccer chief's mother starts hunger strike
Japan space agency suspends launch attempt for rocket carrying moon lander
Newsdeck

Japan space agency suspends launch attempt for rocket carrying moon lander
Hurricane Franklin gains strength, takes aim at Bermuda - US NHC
Newsdeck

Hurricane Franklin gains strength, takes aim at Bermuda – US NHC
I have a picture for you! 20 - 27 August 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 20 – 27 August 2023
Three US Marines die in Australia aircraft crash during exercises
Newsdeck

Three US Marines die in Australia aircraft crash during exercises

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.

A long-term reader of Daily Maverick recently said to us: "Why should I pay for something you’re giving away for free?"

The simple answer is: because our Maverick Insider members’ contributions pay our salaries. We like to think of our Maverick Insider membership as an honesty box.

We believe that the majority of our readers want to see us survive turbulent financial times. We believe that the majority of our readers are honest.

If you appreciate our work, then please consider joining Maverick Insider and contributing to our honesty box. We will never force our readers to pay but for those who can afford it, we need your help.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

Join The Cause
https://www.dailymaverick.co.za/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/ribbonimageSetuphonestybox_Mobile-4.png

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options