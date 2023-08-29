Business Maverick

Business Maverick

UK prepares to scrap EU pollution rules to boost homebuilding

UK prepares to scrap EU pollution rules to boost homebuilding
Burnt fields and houses destroyed following a major fire in Wennington, Greater London,, UK, on Wednesday, July 20, 2022. (Photo: Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
By Bloomberg
29 Aug 2023
0

The UK government is poised to rip up environmental rules inherited from the European Union to protect Britain’s waterways in a bid to boost housebuilding, according to two reports in the UK press.

The Guardian and the Financial Times wrote that ministers plan to end so-called “nutrient-neutrality” regulations that prohibit builders developing in areas where polluted soil run-off has left the water in poor condition. The stories appear to confirm a Bloomberg article from last month.

The Home Builders Federation has argued that the EU rule, which dates from 2018, can cost £25,000 per home in remediation and has prevented the construction of 120,000 homes. The government last month pledged to meet its manifesto commitment of building 1 million homes over this parliament and is likely to pitch the nutrient neutrality over-rule as a Brexit freedom.

Labour has turned the government’s poor record on housing — it has abandoned its target to build 300,000 a year — into an electoral advantage. The Conservatives have lost two seats in three by-elections this year and now face another potentially embarrassing challenge in Mid-Bedfordshire after former culture secretary Nadine Dorries stepped down at the weekend.

However, the decision to allow more pollutants to pour into Britain’s rivers will only add to concerns about the government’s green agenda. It is retreating on plans to make landlords insulate their properties and has opposed traffic easing measures since London’s expanded ultra-low emission zone became an electoral albatross last month. Sewage run-offs into the seas and rivers by private water companies have also become a political lightning rod.

The 2018 European Court of Justice ruling makes it unlawful to release nutrients — such as nitrates and phosphates found in wastewater or sewage — into protected sites already in an “unfavourable” condition. Builders allege that Natural England, the public body mandated with protecting the environment, uses the rule to block developments.

The government will need to alter its Levelling Up bill to push through the changes. A spokesperson for the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs told Bloomberg in July that the government was “committed to delivering housing in areas impacted by nutrient neutrality and is supporting local authorities and developers”. DM

Gallery

Comments - Please note you must be signed in to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Snow pas: South African official puts his foot in it by insisting Australia owns more than 60% of Antarctica
South Africa

Snow pas: South African official puts his foot in it by insisting Australia owns more than 60% of Antarctica
Mediclinic whistle-blower claims spark flurry of industry investigations
South Africa

Mediclinic whistle-blower claims spark flurry of industry investigations
‘They started beating me, kicking me’ – Lesufi’s Gauteng crime prevention wardens accused of brutal assault
South Africa

‘They started beating me, kicking me’ – Lesufi’s Gauteng crime prevention wardens accused of brutal assault
Niger — another African coup and crisis-hit nation stemming from weak crisis-response capacity
Op-eds

Niger — another African coup and crisis-hit nation stemming from weak crisis-response capacity
Eskom blackouts and Transnet troubles imperil public finances, warns Godongwana
South Africa

Eskom blackouts and Transnet troubles imperil public finances, warns Godongwana

TOP READS IN SECTION

Enoch Godongwana: Unseating the mighty dollar is a non-starter
Maverick News

Enoch Godongwana: Unseating the mighty dollar is a non-starter
The promises and acute problems of BRICS+
Africa

The promises and acute problems of BRICS+
Council for Medical Schemes ‘deeply disturbed’ by Mediclinic fraud allegations
South Africa

Council for Medical Schemes ‘deeply disturbed’ by Mediclinic fraud allegations
Nesquik takes a powder in SA after sales decline
South Africa

Nesquik takes a powder in SA after sales decline
The Finance Ghost: The lowdown on Thungela, Adcock Ingram, RCL, Sasol, Bidvest and Bidcorp
Maverick News

The Finance Ghost: The lowdown on Thungela, Adcock Ingram, RCL, Sasol, Bidvest and Bidcorp

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted