Newsdeck

Imran Khan

Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan’s graft conviction suspended, but no quick release

Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan’s graft conviction suspended, but no quick release
Lawyers supporting former Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan react after Islamabad High Court suspended sentence against Khan, in Islamabad, Pakistan, 29 August 2023. The Islamabad High Court has suspended the sentence of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in the Toshakhana case and ordered his release on bail pending the issuance of a detailed verdict. Khan had been sentenced to three years in prison and fined Rs100,000 earlier this month. The Toshakhana case relates to allegations that Khan misused his position as prime minister to buy and sell gifts received from foreign dignitaries at significantly reduced prices. EPA-EFE/SOHAIL SHAHZAD
By Reuters
29 Aug 2023
0

ISLAMABAD, Aug 29 (Reuters) - A Pakistani court on Tuesday suspended former Prime Minister Imran Khan's recent conviction on corruption charges, his lawyer Naeem Panjutha said, but it will not lead to his release as a judge has ordered his detention in another case.

The 70-year-old former cricket hero has been at the centre of political turmoil in the crisis-ridden nuclear-armed state since his ouster in a parliamentary vote of confidence in April 2022, and his relations with Pakistan’s powerful generals have deteriorated badly over the past year.

Khan was imprisoned on Aug.5 after being sentenced to three years jail for unlawfully selling state gifts during his tenure as prime minister from 2018 to 2022. As a result of the conviction, and with a national election expected in coming months, Pakistan’s Election Commission also barred Khan from contesting elections for five years.

“The sentence has been suspended,” Panjutha said on messaging platform X, formerly known as Twitter, adding, “God be praised.”

Khan’s legal team lodged the appeal against his conviction on the grounds that he was convicted without being given the right to defend himself.

The court also ordered Khan’s release on bail, another one of his lawyers, Shoaib Shaheen, told reporters outside the court. But he will not be freed as he has been detained in at least one other case on charges of leaking state secrets.

A special court in Islamabad has ordered the jail authorities to keep Khan in judicial custody and present him before the court on Wednesday, according to an undated order seen by Reuters.

A Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) official, who requested anonymity, said Khan is charged with making public the contents of a confidential cable sent by Pakistan’s ambassador to the United States and using it for political gain.

Khan’s top aide, former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, has already been arrested in the same case.

Khan alleges that the cable proves that his removal was at the behest of the United States, which he said pressed Pakistan’s military to topple his government because he had visited Russia shortly before its attack on Ukraine.

Both the United States and the Pakistani military have denied that.

Khan faces dozens of cases, including charges of abetment to murder and orchestrating violent protests.

It is unclear how the ban on his contesting elections will be affected with the suspension of his sentence. National elections are due later this year, but they are likely to be delayed several months.

The suspension marks another win for Khan and comes a day after the Balochistan High Court dismissed sedition charges against him, saying they had been improperly filed.

By Asif Shahzad

(Reporting by Asif Shahzad; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

Gallery

Comments - Please note you must be signed in to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Mediclinic whistle-blower claims spark flurry of industry investigations
South Africa

Mediclinic whistle-blower claims spark flurry of industry investigations
‘They started beating me, kicking me’ – Lesufi’s Gauteng crime prevention wardens accused of brutal assault
South Africa

‘They started beating me, kicking me’ – Lesufi’s Gauteng crime prevention wardens accused of brutal assault
Snow pas: South African official puts his foot in it by insisting Australia owns more than 60% of Antarctica
South Africa

Snow pas: South African official puts his foot in it by insisting Australia owns more than 60% of Antarctica
SA government remains silent over widespread reports of electoral abuses in Zimbabwe
Maverick News

SA government remains silent over widespread reports of electoral abuses in Zimbabwe
The poor cry for Leadership!
Maverick Citizen

The poor cry for Leadership!

TOP READS IN SECTION

Spanish kiss furore: Government meets players as soccer chief's mother starts hunger strike
Newsdeck

Spanish kiss furore: Government meets players as soccer chief's mother starts hunger strike
I have a picture for you! 20 - 27 August 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 20 – 27 August 2023
Japan space agency suspends launch attempt for rocket carrying moon lander
Newsdeck

Japan space agency suspends launch attempt for rocket carrying moon lander
Hurricane Franklin gains strength, takes aim at Bermuda - US NHC
Newsdeck

Hurricane Franklin gains strength, takes aim at Bermuda – US NHC
Eminem asks Republican Ramaswamy to not use his music in presidential campaign
Newsdeck

Eminem asks Republican Ramaswamy to not use his music in presidential campaign

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options