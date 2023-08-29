Newsdeck

Fukushima

Japan may take China to WTO over Fukushima-driven seafood import ban

Japan may take China to WTO over Fukushima-driven seafood import ban
Kim Gi-hyeon (R), chief of the ruling People Power Party, and the party's floor leader, Yun Jae-ok, eat slices of raw 'mineo,' or croaker fish, for lunch at a raw fish restaurant in Incheon, west of Seoul, South Korea, 29 August 2023, in an apparent effort to promote sales of fishery goods amid Japan's release of radioactive water from the crippled nuclear reactors in Fukushima into the ocean. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT
By Reuters
29 Aug 2023
0

TOKYO, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Japan threatened on Tuesday to take China to the World Trade Organization (WTO) to seek a reversal of Beijing's ban on all of its seafood imports after the release of treated radioactive water from the stricken Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant.

Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi told reporters that Japan would take “necessary action (on China’s aquatic product ban) under various routes including the WTO framework”.

Filing a WTO complaint might become an option if protesting to China through diplomatic routes is ineffective, Economic Security Minister Sanae Takaichi said separately.

The comments came as Japanese businesses and public facilities continued to receive harassment calls from phone numbers with the +86 Chinese country code, with many reporting callers complaining of the Fukushima water release.

Fukushima prefectural government and public facilities in the prefecture have received about 3,000 such calls, Kyoto News reported, quoting the prefecture governor.

The power plant operator Tokyo Electric Power 9501.T has received about 6,000 such calls to date, local media reported, and the government said it was seeking help from telecommunications companies to block the calls.

An increasing number of landline phone users are requesting to block foreign numbers, said a spokesperson at NTT Communications, a Nippon Telegraph and Telephone 9432.T unit. NTT and other phone companies including KDDI 9433.T and SoftBank Corp 9434.T are discussing measures following the government’s request.

NTT East, which serves the eastern half of the country including Fukushima, said it had set up a customer service centre on Tuesday specifically for harassment calls from overseas, in response to the government’s plea.

“It is extremely regrettable and concerning about the large number of harassment calls that have likely come from China,” Trade Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said during a news conference. He said that according to the people of Fukushima some calls were even going to hospitals.

“Human life is at stake now. Please stop the calls immediately,” Nishimura said.

The minister said the government was gathering information on the reports of movements to boycott Japanese products in China and would work with business leaders to address the situation.

Japan is also conducting interviews with local travel agencies to gather information about the status of travel to Japan from China after media reports that some Japan-bound tours have been cancelled.

“Some travel agencies responded that they had received cancellation requests while others said they had received inquiries about the safety of food and beverages, and the possibility of postponing or cancelling tours,” Japan’s Land Minister Tetsuo Saito told reporters.

The move came after China earlier this month lifted pandemic-era restrictions on group tours for Japan and other key markets.

(Reporting by Kantaro Komiya, Mariko Katsumura, Sakura Murakami and Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore, Jacqueline Wong and Mark Potter)

Gallery

Comments - Please note you must be signed in to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Mediclinic whistle-blower claims spark flurry of industry investigations
South Africa

Mediclinic whistle-blower claims spark flurry of industry investigations
‘They started beating me, kicking me’ – Lesufi’s Gauteng crime prevention wardens accused of brutal assault
South Africa

‘They started beating me, kicking me’ – Lesufi’s Gauteng crime prevention wardens accused of brutal assault
Snow pas: South African official puts his foot in it by insisting Australia owns more than 60% of Antarctica
South Africa

Snow pas: South African official puts his foot in it by insisting Australia owns more than 60% of Antarctica
SA government remains silent over widespread reports of electoral abuses in Zimbabwe
Maverick News

SA government remains silent over widespread reports of electoral abuses in Zimbabwe
The poor cry for Leadership!
Maverick Citizen

The poor cry for Leadership!

TOP READS IN SECTION

Spanish kiss furore: Government meets players as soccer chief's mother starts hunger strike
Newsdeck

Spanish kiss furore: Government meets players as soccer chief's mother starts hunger strike
I have a picture for you! 20 - 27 August 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 20 – 27 August 2023
Japan space agency suspends launch attempt for rocket carrying moon lander
Newsdeck

Japan space agency suspends launch attempt for rocket carrying moon lander
Hurricane Franklin gains strength, takes aim at Bermuda - US NHC
Newsdeck

Hurricane Franklin gains strength, takes aim at Bermuda – US NHC
Eminem asks Republican Ramaswamy to not use his music in presidential campaign
Newsdeck

Eminem asks Republican Ramaswamy to not use his music in presidential campaign

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R2.50 a day to you? Join our Maverick Insider membership programme from R75p/m.

If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo
Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options