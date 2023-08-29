Business Maverick

Asian stocks climb with economic data in focus: markets wrap

An employee works at the Tokyo Stock Exchange in Tokyo, Japan, on Thursday, 13 January 2022.
By Bloomberg
29 Aug 2023
Asian stocks rose after US equities moved higher, with traders awaiting a raft of economic figures over the next few days for clues on the outlook for global central bank policy.

Shares ticked higher in Japan, South Korea and Australia at the open, while Hong Kong equity futures pointed to gains. US futures steadied following the S&P 500’s first back-to-back advance in August.

Most major currencies were little changed in early trading. Japan’s unemployment rate rose for the first time in four months in July, a slightly negative signal for the central bank and the government. The yen steadied after weakening slightly against the dollar immediately following the jobs data.

Strategists at Goldman Sachs expect the yen to depreciate to levels last seen more than 30 years ago if the Bank of Japan sticks to its dovish stance. Over the next six months, the currency is projected to reach 155 per dollar — the weakest since June 1990, according to strategists led by Kamakshya Trivedi. They had previously expected the yen to trade to 135. 

Treasury yields fell across tenors in early trading in Asia, with the two-year’s dropping five basis points to 5%. The auctions of two- and five-year Treasury notes on Monday drew the highest yields since before the 2008 financial crisis, a reflection of the US bond-market selloff that deepened last week in anticipation of another Fed rate increase.

Government bonds rose slightly in Australia and New Zealand Tuesday, in line with the moves in Treasuries.

August’s risk-off mood showed some signs of abating, but global equities are still poised for their worst month since September.

Employment growth in the US probably cooled and wage increases moderated in August, suggesting a further tempering of inflation risks that reduces the urgency for another Federal Reserve interest-rate hike. Euro-area inflation readings will also be in focus this week, while China’s PMI figures are expected to reinforce that the economy is going from bad to worse.

“Investors want to see economic releases this week that suggest activity is slowing enough to keep further rate hikes at bay, but not too slow to indicate the economy is headed for a recession,” said Anthony Saglimbene, chief market strategist at Ameriprise.

To Rod von Lipsey at UBS Private Wealth Management, the equity market’s pullback in August was a healthy realignment as sentiment had previously been “overly optimistic” about Fed policy and corporate earnings.

In commodities, oil steadied around $80 per barrel traders waited for the next set of clues on the outlook for crude demand in the US and China. Gold was little changed. DM

