For star scholarship learner Onwabile Ndlebe, who is maintaining an A average in matric at Curro Heritage House in Morningside, Durban, the dream is to serve a South Africa of freedom, opportunity and hope. It is this vision of a rainbow nation repaired that shaped the aspiring diplomat’s bold, futuristic vision of her hometown, with the help of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Ndlebe’s futuristic Durban is a prosperous place of pristine beauty, with sustainable and open public spaces, where citizens can enjoy a safe, healthy and peaceful lifestyle.

“When I am a diplomat, I will ensure that South Africa becomes the land that was once promised to us. The land of opportunity and hope – a rainbow nation. I wish for freedom. Freedom for women walking home on the streets. Freedom for children who fear a raised hand. Freedom for families who go hungry for several days,” she says.

Ndlebe is one of three top scholarship learners who were invited by the Ruta Sechaba Foundation (RSF) to create extraordinary visions for South Africa’s future. RSF is a non-profit organisation dedicated to investing in the potential of South Africa’s brightest young minds. Using AI technology, the selected learners were encouraged to envisage and artistically represent their ideal South Africa using iconic landmarks across the cities of Durban, Cape Town and Johannesburg.

“The images that spring forth reveal the untapped and almost magical potential hidden within the minds of our youth when given the proper care and encouragement. Our ‘investing in potential’ manifesto, isn’t merely a programme but a catalyst, sparking the creative fire in learners to imagine and sculpt a grand future for their nation. Watching their visions transform into something concrete and inspiring is not just a success; it’s a thrilling journey into what could be, a vivid illustration of the incredible things that can happen when we believe in and harness the power of youthful dreams and aspirations,” says Natasha Mkhize, Executive: Strategic Relations at the Ruta Sechaba Foundation.

The foundation’s vision and support mean a great deal to Ndlebe. She is acutely aware of the potential the foundation sees in her and the future she now has within her reach.

“With this scholarship’s support, I aim to explore new horizons, engage in innovative research, and give back to the community that has shaped me. The weight of this honour is not lost on me, and I am determined to make the most of this opportunity to not only better my own life but also to contribute positively to society. I am beyond fortunate to be a recipient, and I will forever be indebted to the Ruta Sechaba Foundation for this life-changing opportunity. With every achievement, I will carry the spirit of my ancestors – of the oNdzabe, oGantsa, oDudumash clans – and the unwavering support of this scholarship, ensuring that I pay it forward by empowering others to pursue their dreams and aspirations.”

Ndlebe plans to study a Bachelor of Laws, with International Relations and Political Science, in order to become a Diplomat. “Becoming a Diplomat has been a dream of mine for as long as I can remember. As a Diplomat, I would have the opportunity to stand up for the voiceless, to defend human rights, and to promote peace and justice. I believe that diplomacy is a powerful tool for change, and I want to be a part of that change. I want to represent my country and work towards building bridges between nations and promoting understanding and cooperation. Being a Diplomat is not just a job, it’s a calling.”

She is deeply inspired by her favourite lyrics from Michael Jackson, ‘if you want to make the world a better place, take a look at yourself and then make a change’.

Ndlebe is one of many learners who have received academic or athletic scholarships from RSF. Mkhize invites other gifted and ambitious learners in need of financial support for a quality high school education to apply for scholarships via rutasechaba.org when applications open.

“We believe our youth have the capability and the drive to shape the world positively, and this project is testament to that. Who says it can’t be? We believe the vivid imaginings of our brightest minds have the potential to ignite and unlock new hope for the country,” says Mkhize.

Corporate investments are paramount to the work of RSF as this enables them to provide a quality education to the country’s most talented, curious, driven young minds to reach their full potential, and help them shine brighter.

“In today’s rapidly evolving world, talent is everywhere, but opportunity isn’t. The potential of our nation’s brightest young minds often remains untapped due to the lack of quality education. But you have the power to change that. By supporting the Ruta Sechaba Foundation, you are not just investing in a learner’s education; you are shaping the leaders of tomorrow, moulding future innovators, and creating brighter prospects for our entire country.”

Every donation, irrespective of its size, can transform the life of a learner brimming with untapped potential.