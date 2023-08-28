Sponsored Content

By Auto & General
28 Aug 2023
0

In recent years, civil unrest has cost South Africa billions. In 2023 strikes and protests continue to erupt across the country. As a result, having Sasria cover in place has become non-negotiable.

“With the July 2021 riots having cost South Africa more than R50 billion, and protests still frequently making headline news, Sasria cover is being added to more business insurance policies than ever before,” says Alex Terblanché, Head of Auto & General Business Insurance,  “Sasria, or ‘looting insurance’ as it is often referred to, is one of the most common queries we receive from business owners.”

Sasria is the only non-life insurer that provides cover for loss or damage to insured property caused by special risks such as political, social or economic motivated malicious acts, riots, strikes, terrorism and public disorders. While the cover is always offered, it’s up to the business owner whether they would like to include it, or not.

Terblanché notes that damage-based Business Interruption cover is also increasing in popularity, with more small businesses adding it to their insurance portfolio. Business Interruption cover is designed to protect business owners against the loss of turnover, sales, revenue or income as a result of loss of or damage to their business assets.  

“While Covid-19 put a spotlight on Business Interruption cover, its benefits stretch well beyond COVID-19, and the recent floods in Kwa-Zulu Natal and the Western Cape makes it absolutely essential,” says Terblanché. 

Traditionally, insurance has been seen as a grudge purchase, but this false perception is starting to change.  “SMEs are becoming more risk-aware – risks that were previously deemed to be ‘impossible’ or ‘highly unlikely’.  What’s clear is that it’s no longer just about protection against damage and theft, but against financial losses that could temporarily or permanently stop the business from operating too,” concludes Terblanché. DM

Gallery

Top Reads This Hour

'Africa, do not leave us' – Opposition plans to challenge poll results as Mnangagwa calls for Zim unity
Maverick News

'Africa, do not leave us' – Opposition plans to challenge poll results as Mnangagwa calls for Zim unity
Enoch Godongwana: Unseating the mighty dollar is a non-starter
Maverick News

Enoch Godongwana: Unseating the mighty dollar is a non-starter
Had enough of the ruling class’s theft and incompetence? Westville ratepayers shed light on the way forward
Maverick News

Had enough of the ruling class’s theft and incompetence? Westville ratepayers shed light on the way forward
Key takeaways from 15th BRICS Summit - and the human rights alarm bell ringing over bloc’s new members
Maverick News

Key takeaways from 15th BRICS Summit – and the human rights alarm bell ringing over bloc’s new members
Successful appeal against rescinding of Owen Farrell red card is a win for World Rugby
Maverick News

Successful appeal against rescinding of Owen Farrell red card is a win for World Rugby

TOP READS IN SECTION

A seamless client experience sets Nedbank apart from the competition
Sponsored Content

A seamless client experience sets Nedbank apart from the competition
Ensuring access to education is our imperative
Sponsored Content

Ensuring access to education is our imperative
World Currency Card – simple and convenient
Sponsored Content

World Currency Card – simple and convenient
It's time for open conversations about wealth
Sponsored Content

It's time for open conversations about wealth
Introducing The Valour, luxury Cape Town investments apartments from R1.55mil launching 30 August
Sponsored Content

Introducing The Valour, luxury Cape Town investments apartments from R1.55mil launching 30 August

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted