“With the July 2021 riots having cost South Africa more than R50 billion, and protests still frequently making headline news, Sasria cover is being added to more business insurance policies than ever before,” says Alex Terblanché, Head of Auto & General Business Insurance, “Sasria, or ‘looting insurance’ as it is often referred to, is one of the most common queries we receive from business owners.”

Sasria is the only non-life insurer that provides cover for loss or damage to insured property caused by special risks such as political, social or economic motivated malicious acts, riots, strikes, terrorism and public disorders. While the cover is always offered, it’s up to the business owner whether they would like to include it, or not.

Terblanché notes that damage-based Business Interruption cover is also increasing in popularity, with more small businesses adding it to their insurance portfolio. Business Interruption cover is designed to protect business owners against the loss of turnover, sales, revenue or income as a result of loss of or damage to their business assets.

“While Covid-19 put a spotlight on Business Interruption cover, its benefits stretch well beyond COVID-19, and the recent floods in Kwa-Zulu Natal and the Western Cape makes it absolutely essential,” says Terblanché.

Traditionally, insurance has been seen as a grudge purchase, but this false perception is starting to change. “SMEs are becoming more risk-aware – risks that were previously deemed to be ‘impossible’ or ‘highly unlikely’. What’s clear is that it’s no longer just about protection against damage and theft, but against financial losses that could temporarily or permanently stop the business from operating too,” concludes Terblanché. DM