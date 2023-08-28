Newsdeck

Najla Mangoush

Libyan PM sacks foreign minister as row over Israel meeting grows

Libyan PM sacks foreign minister as row over Israel meeting grows
Libyan demonstrators burn tires to protest against the meeting of the Foreign Minister of the National Unity Government, Najla al-Mangoush, with her Israeli counterpart in Italy , in Tripoli, Libya on 27 August 2023. A statement released by the head of the Libyan government Abdelhamid Debaïbah, announced the suspension of the Libyan Minister of Foreign Affairs and the opening of an administrative investigation, which will be carried out by a commission chaired by the Minister of Justice. EPA-EFE/STR
By Reuters
28 Aug 2023
0

TRIPOLI/JERUSALEM, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Libya's prime minister sacked Foreign Minister Najla Mangoush on Monday in an effort to contain a growing furore over Mangoush's meeting with her Israeli counterpart last week, which prompted protests overnight in several Libyan cities.

Mangoush had said her meeting with Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen in Rome was unplanned and informal, but an Israeli official told Reuters it had lasted two hours and was approved “at the highest levels in Libya”.

The meeting is contentious because Libya does not formally recognise Israel and there is widespread public support across the Libyan political spectrum for the Palestinian cause of creating an independent state in territory Israel occupies.

The dispute over the meeting has fed into Libya’s internal political crisis, giving ammunition to Prime Minister Abdulhamid al-Dbeibah’s internal critics at a moment when the future of his interim government was already in question.

Libya has been without a stable central government since the overthrow of Muammar Gaddafi in 2011. Dbeibah’s interim government, in office since 2021, is not recognised by some major factions and there is growing political momentum to replace it with a new unified administration aimed at holding national elections.

Protesters demonstrated in front of Libya’s Foreign Ministry late on Sunday, causing some damage outside the building, where a large security presence was visible early on Monday. Protests took place in other parts of Tripoli, as well as other cities.

Burning tyres blocked some major roads in Tripoli on Monday but there was no sign of violence.

Mangoush’s office tried to quell the anger late on Sunday, saying she had rejected a request for an official meeting with Cohen, but that they had met during an unplanned encounter while she was meeting Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani.

The Israeli official disputed that account. “The meeting was coordinated at the highest levels in Libya and lasted almost two hours. The Libya prime minister sees Israel as a possible bridge to the West and the U.S. administration,” the official said.

A second Libyan official said Dbeibah had asked Italy to arrange the meeting in the hopes of gaining stronger U.S. and other international backing for his interim government.

“The government is afraid that international support will get weaker and disappear,” the official said.

Since 2020 Israel has normalised relations with the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Morocco and Sudan through the so-called “Abraham Accords” brokered by the United States, which sees further agreements with Arab states as a key regional goal.

 

DIPLOMACY

Dbeibah’s Government of National Unity (GNU), installed through a U.N.-backed process, has pushed for stronger ties with all countries involved in Libya, including the UAE and Israel’s main ally the United States.

Libya’s parliament based in the east, which rejects the GNU, said on Sunday it would hold hearings into the meeting with the Israeli minister. The Tripoli-based Presidency Council has asked Dbeibah for clarification on the meeting and the High State Council, another important body, condemned it.

After fighting in Tripoli this month, many Libyans will be watching whether armed factions opposed to Dbeibah use the dispute as a pretext to move against him.

Diplomacy has focused on national elections to resolve the internal conflict. Last week the U.N. envoy to Libya said a new unified government was needed for a vote to take place, raising questions about international backing for Dbeibah.

(Reporting by Dan Williams in Jerusalem and Reuters Libya newsroom; writing by Angus McDowall; editing by James Mackenzie, Peter Graff and Mark Heinrich)

Gallery

Comments - Please note you must be signed in to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

'Africa, do not leave us' – Opposition plans to challenge poll results as Mnangagwa calls for Zim unity
Maverick News

'Africa, do not leave us' – Opposition plans to challenge poll results as Mnangagwa calls for Zim unity
Had enough of the ruling class’s theft and incompetence? Westville ratepayers shed light on the way forward
Maverick News

Had enough of the ruling class’s theft and incompetence? Westville ratepayers shed light on the way forward
Snow pas: South African official puts his foot in it by insisting Australia owns more than 60% of Antarctica
South Africa

Snow pas: South African official puts his foot in it by insisting Australia owns more than 60% of Antarctica
Enoch Godongwana: Unseating the mighty dollar is a non-starter
Maverick News

Enoch Godongwana: Unseating the mighty dollar is a non-starter
Key takeaways from 15th BRICS Summit - and the human rights alarm bell ringing over bloc’s new members
Maverick News

Key takeaways from 15th BRICS Summit – and the human rights alarm bell ringing over bloc’s new members

TOP READS IN SECTION

I have a picture for you! 20 - 27 August 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 20 – 27 August 2023
Hurricane Franklin gains strength, takes aim at Bermuda - US NHC
Newsdeck

Hurricane Franklin gains strength, takes aim at Bermuda – US NHC
Japan space agency suspends launch attempt for rocket carrying moon lander
Newsdeck

Japan space agency suspends launch attempt for rocket carrying moon lander
Zimbabwe election results start to trickle in after delays, activist arrests
Newsdeck

Zimbabwe election results start to trickle in after delays, activist arrests
Three US Marines die in Australia aircraft crash during exercises
Newsdeck

Three US Marines die in Australia aircraft crash during exercises

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.

A long-term reader of Daily Maverick recently said to us: "Why should I pay for something you’re giving away for free?"

The simple answer is: because our Maverick Insider members’ contributions pay our salaries. We like to think of our Maverick Insider membership as an honesty box.

We believe that the majority of our readers want to see us survive turbulent financial times. We believe that the majority of our readers are honest.

If you appreciate our work, then please consider joining Maverick Insider and contributing to our honesty box. We will never force our readers to pay but for those who can afford it, we need your help.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

Join The Cause
https://www.dailymaverick.co.za/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/ribbonimageSetuphonestybox_Mobile-4.png

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options