Japan space agency suspends launch attempt for rocket carrying moon lander
TOKYO, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Japan's space agency suspended a planned launch on Monday of an H-IIA rocket that was to carry a moon lander into space, according to launch operator Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI).
The launch was cancelled because wind conditions did not satisfy constraints, MHI’s launch services unit said in a post on social media site X, formerly known as Twitter, 24 minutes before the planned launch time.
(Reporting by Rocky Swift and Kantaro Komiya; Editing by Kim Coghill and Gerry Doyle)
