Japan space agency suspends launch attempt for rocket carrying moon lander

epa04102681 A Japanese H-IIA rocket with the NASA-Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), Global Precipitation Measurement (GPM) Core Observatory onboard, is seen on launch pad 1 of the Tanegashima Space Center, Thursday, 27 February, 2014, Tanegashima, Japan. Once launched, the GPM spacecraft will collect information that unifies data from an international network of existing and future satellites to map global rainfall and snowfall every three hours. EPA/Bill Ingalls MANDATORY CREDIT: (NASA/Bill Ingalls)
By Reuters
28 Aug 2023
TOKYO, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Japan's space agency suspended a planned launch on Monday of an H-IIA rocket that was to carry a moon lander into space, according to launch operator Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI).

The launch was cancelled because wind conditions did not satisfy constraints, MHI’s launch services unit said in a post on social media site X, formerly known as Twitter, 24 minutes before the planned launch time.

(Reporting by Rocky Swift and Kantaro Komiya; Editing by Kim Coghill and Gerry Doyle)

