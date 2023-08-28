Sponsored Content

DM-Podcast-Promo-Aug-1500x500-Brett

SPONSORED CONTENT

Worklife Matters and host Siv Ngesi dish up the deets on a growing industry of food revolutionaries – Today, Siv chats to Brett Thompson from Newform Foods, formerly known as Mzansi Meat Co, a company whose taking the bull out of meat, literally. With their innovative approach to lab grown meat, they’re creating cultivated meat as a solution to feed the future and drive our food systems forward sustainably. The future of meat is now.

Worklife Matters and host Siv Ngesi dish up the deets on a growing industry of food revolutionaries – Today, Siv chats to Brett Thompson from Newform Foods, formerly known as Mzansi Meat Co, a company whose taking the bull out of meat, literally. With their innovative approach to lab grown meat, they’re creating cultivated meat as a solution to feed the future and drive our food systems forward sustainably. The future of meat is now.

2022_07_20_PLATFORM_BADGES Apple Podcasts
2022_07_20_PLATFORM_BADGES Apple Podcasts
2022_07_20_PLATFORM_BADGES Spotify Podcasts
2022_07_20_PLATFORM_BADGES Spotify Podcasts
2022_07_20_PLATFORM_BADGES Google Podcasts
2022_07_20_PLATFORM_BADGES Google Podcasts

Share to Facebook Facebook Share to Twitter Twitter Share to Email App Email App Share to WhatsApp WhatsApp
Hide

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted