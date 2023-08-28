Business Maverick

Business Maverick

China-dependent Japan stocks plunge on boycott over wastewater

China-dependent Japan stocks plunge on boycott over wastewater
Police officials detain a university student protester as they try to enter the Japanese embassy amid a rally in Seoul, South Korea, 24 August 2023. Protesters gathered to oppose Japan's discharge of treated radioactive water from its crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant into the ocean on 24 August. (Photo: EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN)
By Bloomberg
28 Aug 2023
0

Shares of Japanese companies that are especially reliant on China demand plunged after users online in Asia’s biggest economy called for a boycott over the release of treated wastewater from the wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant. 

Tokyo-based cosmetics firm Shiseido Co. fell as much as 3.3% to a five-month low, on a day when the broader share market gained. Its revenue from China accounts for 30% of the total, according to Bloomberg-compiled data. Shiseido’s local competitors including Pola Orbis Holdings Inc. and Kose Corp. also declined. Department store Takashimaya Co. dropped over 5%, and shoe retailer ABC-Mart Inc. fell more than 3%.

China said last week that it will suspend seafood imports from Japan, with its foreign ministry saying in a statement that it’s asked Japan to “stop this wrongdoing”. Chinese chat pages have been flooded with posts about boycotting Japanese products, including on Weibo, one of the country’s largest social media platforms.

“The Chinese government’s reaction to treated water has been surprisingly severe,” said Hajime Sakai, chief fund manager at Mito Securities Co. “Local media reports of cancellations of Japan tours and boycotts have raised concerns that the impact on inbound business may spread unexpectedly as China prepares for the travel demand season.”

Signs that consumers are steering clear of Japanese products are especially disappointing for companies that had expected their sales to be bolstered by China’s resumption of group tours to its neighbouring nation earlier this month. But the share selloff may be short-lived considering that China’s boycotts haven’t lasted long in the past, according to Asymmetric Advisors Pte strategist Amir Anvarzadeh.

For now, the boycott is a hot topic online in China. One post on Weibo lists dozens of Japanese brands to avoid buying, including Shiseido, Panasonic, Uniqlo, Mitsubishi, Aeon and Nomura. The post has received more than 10,000 “likes” since it was published on 24 August.

“I’ll never buy Japanese cosmetics again, not to mention seafood,” one user identified with a nickname posted on Weibo on Monday. “I won’t touch anything where the water source might be tainted.”

But despite the online protests, some analysts say that demand for Japanese products will return after a while, especially when foreign exchange moves have made those goods cheaper for Chinese shoppers.

“Japan’s products are highly sought after by the Chinese tourists and the weak yen is only going to make them more attractive,” said Charu Chanana, a market strategist at Saxo Capital Markets. DM

Gallery

Comments - Please note you must be signed in to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

'Africa, do not leave us' – Opposition plans to challenge poll results as Mnangagwa calls for Zim unity
Maverick News

'Africa, do not leave us' – Opposition plans to challenge poll results as Mnangagwa calls for Zim unity
Enoch Godongwana: Unseating the mighty dollar is a non-starter
Maverick News

Enoch Godongwana: Unseating the mighty dollar is a non-starter
Successful appeal against rescinding of Owen Farrell red card is a win for World Rugby
Maverick News

Successful appeal against rescinding of Owen Farrell red card is a win for World Rugby
Had enough of the ruling class’s theft and incompetence? Westville ratepayers shed light on the way forward
Maverick News

Had enough of the ruling class’s theft and incompetence? Westville ratepayers shed light on the way forward
President Emmerson Mnangagwa says those who are not happy with the Zimbabwean election result can dispute it in court
Africa

President Emmerson Mnangagwa says those who are not happy with the Zimbabwean election result can dispute it in court

TOP READS IN SECTION

Enoch Godongwana: Unseating the mighty dollar is a non-starter
Maverick News

Enoch Godongwana: Unseating the mighty dollar is a non-starter
South African clothing retailers losing lustre in face of Shein juggernaut
Africa

South African clothing retailers losing lustre in face of Shein juggernaut
A tax-efficient way to use your retirement annuity to pay for your grandchildren’s education
South Africa

A tax-efficient way to use your retirement annuity to pay for your grandchildren’s education
The promises and acute problems of BRICS+
Africa

The promises and acute problems of BRICS+
Chinese President Xi Jinping makes rare trip abroad to touch many bases in South Africa
Maverick News

Chinese President Xi Jinping makes rare trip abroad to touch many bases in South Africa

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted