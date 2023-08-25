Newsdeck

Newsdeck

IS Mozambique Chief Who Led Siege Near Total LNG Site Killed

IS Mozambique Chief Who Led Siege Near Total LNG Site Killed
Mozambique army soldiers on patrol in Palma, Cabo Delgado, Mozambique, on 12 April 2021. ISIS-Mozambique threatened in 2020 to retaliate against South Africa if it sent troops into Cabo Delgado to eliminate the insurgency. (Photo: EPA-EFE / Joao Relvas)
By Bloomberg
25 Aug 2023
0

The military commander of Islamic State’s Mozambique affiliate, which has held up natural gas projects by TotalEnergies SE and ExxonMobil Corp. worth about $50 billion, has been killed in battle, the government said.

Bonomade Machude Omar “has been put out of action,” Joaquim Mangrasse, chief of general staff of the Mozambique Armed Forces, said on state broadcaster TVM.

Omar’s death deals a blow to the insurgency that began in 2017 in the southeast African nation’s gas-rich Cabo Delgado province. He was the lead coordinator for all attacks conducted by the group, according to the US State Department, which sanctioned him in 2021. The gas projects are yet to formally resume.

“The death of Omar alongside several other commanders are another indication that counter-insurgency efforts have had an impact and that the group is on the back foot,” said Tristan Gueret, senior analyst with Control Risks. “The success of recent operations is another positive step ahead of a resumption of LNG activity in Cabo Delgado.”

Omar — who led the deadly siege of the Amarula Hotel in Palma in March 2021 — was also the lead facilitator and communications conduit to IS in the Middle East, according to the US State Department. He was an early leader of the group that’s caused at least 4,737 deaths, according to the Cabo Ligado non-governmental organization, which monitors the violence.

Regional Troops

The security situation in Cabo Delgado has improved since thousands of troops from Rwanda and the 16-member Southern African Development Community arrived about two years ago to help the government reassert its authority in Cabo Delgado.

Still, fighting continues, with militants having dispersed into smaller groups, President Filipe Nyusi said on state radio, in a statement confirming Omar’s death.

The group appears to have lost manpower and operational freedom this year, said Gueret. The frequency of attacks has been much less compared with 2022, and fighters cells have had to shift areas of operations frequently to escape the military.

The IS affiliate seems “unlikely to again pose a critical threat to commercial activity to the scale that it did at the time of the attack on Palma,” he said. “However, it still poses a persistent threat, particularly in central districts of Cabo Delgado, and precedents have shown that militant groups are often able to recover from the death of their senior members.”

Gallery

Comments - Please note you must be signed in to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Zuma-appointed provincial NPA heads lose challenges despite Chief Justice Zondo dissenting in their favour
Maverick News

Zuma-appointed provincial NPA heads lose challenges despite Chief Justice Zondo dissenting in their favour
Boks v All Blacks Twickenham clash marks possible end of an era – including playing in traditional jerseys
Maverick News

Boks v All Blacks Twickenham clash marks possible end of an era – including playing in traditional jerseys
Zimbabwean polls riddled with irregularities, say monitors as anxious nation awaits results amid protest fears
Maverick News

Zimbabwean polls riddled with irregularities, say monitors as anxious nation awaits results amid protest fears
‘I didn’t know’, two Public Protector candidates tell MPs on controversies at SSA, NPA and elsewhere
Maverick News

‘I didn’t know’, two Public Protector candidates tell MPs on controversies at SSA, NPA and elsewhere
Watch — EFF, ANC fracas brings COCT council meeting to standstill over JP Smith handling of taxi crisis
Maverick News

Watch — EFF, ANC fracas brings COCT council meeting to standstill over JP Smith handling of taxi crisis

TOP READS IN SECTION

Wagner's Yevgeny Prigozhin, Russia's most powerful mercenary, believed killed in plane crash
Newsdeck

Wagner's Yevgeny Prigozhin, Russia's most powerful mercenary, believed killed in plane crash
Zimbabwe election results start to trickle in after delays, activist arrests
Newsdeck

Zimbabwe election results start to trickle in after delays, activist arrests
Trump's mug shot released after booking at Georgia jail on election charges
World

Trump's mug shot released after booking at Georgia jail on election charges
Putin delivers mixed tribute to Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin after jet crash
Newsdeck

Putin delivers mixed tribute to Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin after jet crash
Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft lands on moon in 'victory cry' of new India
Newsdeck

Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft lands on moon in 'victory cry' of new India

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

Become a Maverick Insider

This could have been a paywall

On another site this would have been a paywall. Maverick Insider keeps our content free for all.

Become an Insider
Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options