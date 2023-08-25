ANC 2.0: Reimagine THIS

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved
In response to the normalisation of stage 6, we bring you an expert panel that will discuss the bottom-up responses to the energy crisis that have emerged from community-led initiatives.
Watch the discussion, online and free of charge, on Fri 25 August 2023 at 10:30am, co hosted by Kevin Bloom and Prof. Andrew Boraine, featuring Alan Winde, Dipak Patel, Nhlanhla Ngidi and Michelle Cruywagen.
