Newsdeck

Newsdeck

Wagner’s Empire in Africa Will Live On After Prigozhin

Wagner’s Empire in Africa Will Live On After Prigozhin
This frame grab taken from a video on the Telegram account of razgruzka_vagnera on 22 August 2023, shows the leader of Russia's Wagner mercenary group Yevgeny Prigozhin as he addresses the camera at an undisclosed location. - The leader of Russia's Wagner mercenary group Yevgeny Prigozhin said in a video published on 22 August 2023, that his group was making Africa "freer" and suggested he was on the continent. (Photo: Handout / Telegram / @ razgruzka_vagnera)
By Bloomberg
24 Aug 2023
0

The day before his private plane crashed near Moscow, Yevgeny Prigozhin released a recruitment video for the Wagner Group. 

“The Wagner PMC makes Russia even greater on all continents and Africa more free,” he says, dressed in military fatigues, hoisting an assault rifle and standing in a barren landscape he suggests is on the continent. “Justice and happiness for the African people.”Read more: What Happens to Prigozhin’s Wagner Group After Founder in Crash?

Prigozhin apparently spent his last days in Africa. His presumed death will reverberate across the continent where he built a business empire over the past five years, becoming an iconoclastic celebrity in places like Mali and the Central African Republic, whose presidents have lost an important ally.

But, as in the aftermath of Prigozhin’s mutiny in June, the Kremlin will likely seek to maintain Wagner’s lucrative security, gold mining, oil services and customs contracts — and its relationships with African governments.

“The idea of a Wagner-like entity, which is to say a private military company that allowed Russia to have unofficial but very impactful results on the continent is too valuable to just have it go away,” said Cameron Hudson, a senior associate at the Center for Strategic and International Studies’ Africa Program and a former CIA analyst.

Wagner allowed the Kremlin to rebuild some of the influence that it lost in Africa after the Cold War at little cost and with plausible deniability. It first entered Libya and CAR about five years ago and has since expanded to Sudan,  Mali and — briefly — Mozambique, committing alleged human rights abuses while waging brutal campaigns on behalf of domestic governments and strongmen.

“Now there’s a lot of noise around the death of one person,” Martin Ziguele, a former CAR prime minister, said by phone. “I find this vulgar compared to the number of Central Africans who have lost their lives in Wagner operations in my country, atrocities that have been documented in numerous reports.”

Nowhere is Wagner’s influence greater than in CAR, where 2,000 fighters have propped up the government of President Faustin-Archange Touadéra since 2018. It now not only owns the country’s biggest gold mine — capable of producing $290 million worth of ore annually — but leads the army in battle and has a stake in both the forestry and beer markets.

Read more: Wagner’s Mutiny Creates New Questions About Its Business Empire

“I think his death changes nothing because we have an agreement with Russia and Russia is going to fix this by putting a new head in Wagner,” said Fidele Gouandjika, an adviser to Touadéra, who posted a picture of himself on Facebook wearing an “I am Wagner” T-shirt in “homage” to Prigozhin.

The main question is whether Prigozhin’s lieutenants, who have forged close relationships with the CAR government, will be replaced, according to two senior Western diplomats.

Sahel Expansion

Wagner’s success in CAR was driven in part by growing frustration against ex-colonial power France’s continued influence. The group, and Prigozhin in particular, exploited that resentment and both came to be seen as emblems of anti-colonialism.

Wagner has taken advantage of military power grabs in West Africa’s Sahel region — where France led an unsuccessful fight against a decade-long jihadist insurgency — to grow its foothold. It’s sent 1,000 fighters to assist the junta in Mali, which has pushed out a French force and a UN peacekeeping mission.

Read more: Russia’s Footprint Grows in Africa as France Leaves Burkina Faso

Continuity in Wagner’s operations would be “the best-case scenario for West African leaders who rely on Wagner to either stay in power, or combat jihadist insurgents, or both,” said Ornella Moderan, an independent Sahel researcher.

The mercenaries, operating alongside the Malian army, have taken over empty UN and French army bases, but civilian deaths have surged since they arrived. The UN has accused the group and the army of massacring more than 500 people in the central Malian village of Moura.

In recent months, Mali’s military government has begun forging closer ties with the Kremlin itself. Junta leader Col Assimi Goita was among just 17 African heads of state who attended the Russia-Africa Summit in St. Petersburg last month, where he heaped praise on President Vladimir Putin.

“Working directly with the state is always more solid than dealing with a private firm,” Salif Sidibe, a consultant who acted as a Russian arms procurement liaison for a previous government, said by phone from the capital, Bamako. “I don’t think Prigozhin’s death will change a lot. If anything, things will be easier going forward.”

A government spokesman didn’t respond to a call and a text message seeking comment.

Malian lawmakers recently passed a new mining code that could see the government acquire a 35% stake in industrial mining operations. Some miners fear this could be a point of entry for Wagner-linked entities.

Gold and Oil

Wagner is already involved in Sudan’s gold industry, where it’s been linked to a processing plant north of the capital, Khartoum, and plays a role in the smuggling economy involving both the army and paramilitary groups.

The US in May accused Wagner of delivering surface-to-air missiles to Sudan’s Rapid Support Forces, which since April have been waging a campaign to overthrow the military junta that seized power in 2021. The Kremlin, meanwhile, has supported the army.

Moscow may already be moving to consolidate control over Wagner’s operations in Libya, where the group has access to key oil facilities and an air base thanks to its support for Khalifa Haftar, the leader of the self-styled Libyan National Army who unsuccessfully fought to seize control of the capital with Wagner help.

Earlier this week, Moscow sent military officials to meet Haftar, who they had kept at arms length, said Anas El Gomati, director of the Sadeq Institute, a think-tank based in Tripoli.

“Wagner’s operations in Libya and Africa depend on a web of alliances more than just its senior internal leadership killed last night,” he said. “The Kremlin need only insert new points of contact within this mercenary network.”

Gallery

Comments - Please note you must be signed in to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Prigozhin meets his maker: Payback time as Wagner Group’s leadership decapitated
Maverick News

Prigozhin meets his maker: Payback time as Wagner Group’s leadership decapitated
Putin fails to win support for his Ukraine war narrative from fellow bloc leaders
Maverick News

Putin fails to win support for his Ukraine war narrative from fellow bloc leaders
India hits Daily Maverick with malicious cyberattack after report on Modi’s ‘tantrum’
Maverick News

India hits Daily Maverick with malicious cyberattack after report on Modi’s ‘tantrum’
South African clothing retailers losing lustre in face of Shein juggernaut
Africa

South African clothing retailers losing lustre in face of Shein juggernaut
Tough Love Triangle: While Ramaphosa focused on Xi, Modi threw a tantrum and refused to get off his plane
Maverick News

Tough Love Triangle: While Ramaphosa focused on Xi, Modi threw a tantrum and refused to get off his plane

TOP READS IN SECTION

Wagner's Yevgeny Prigozhin, Russia's most powerful mercenary, believed killed in plane crash
Newsdeck

Wagner's Yevgeny Prigozhin, Russia's most powerful mercenary, believed killed in plane crash
Russia says it destroyed U.S.-made military vessel carrying Ukrainians near Snake Island
Newsdeck

Russia says it destroyed U.S.-made military vessel carrying Ukrainians near Snake Island
First of Trump's allies in Georgia election subversion case surrender
Newsdeck

First of Trump's allies in Georgia election subversion case surrender
Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft lands on moon in 'victory cry' of new India
Newsdeck

Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft lands on moon in 'victory cry' of new India
BRICS Latest: Bloc Agrees Rules Clearing Path for More Members
Newsdeck

BRICS Latest: Bloc Agrees Rules Clearing Path for More Members

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

Become a Maverick Insider

This could have been a paywall

On another site this would have been a paywall. Maverick Insider keeps our content free for all.

Become an Insider
Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.

Stage 6 Solutions

Stage Six Solutions: Bottom-Up Responses To The Energy Crisis

In response to the normalisation of stage 6, we bring you an expert panel that will discuss the bottom-up responses to the energy crisis that have emerged from community-led initiatives.

Watch the discussion, online and free of charge, on Fri 25 August 2023 at 10:30am for a live discussion, co hosted by Kevin Bloom and Prof. Andrew Boraine, featuring Alan Winde, Dipak Patel, Nhlanhla Ngidi and Michelle Cruywagen.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options