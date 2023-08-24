Business Maverick

EASTERN TIES

Standard Bank renews partnership with Industrial and Commercial Bank of China

Standard Bank renews partnership with Industrial and Commercial Bank of China
Sim Tshabalala, group chief executive at Standard Bank. (Photo: Ting Shen / Bloomberg via Getty Images)
By Neesa Moodley
24 Aug 2023
0

Two of the biggest banks in their respective geographies have committed to building on their already successful 15-year partnership.

Just days after South Africa signed a memorandum of cooperation with eight Chinese power companies at the Brics Summit, Standard Bank has announced a five-year renewal of its cooperation partnership with the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC). 

Two of the biggest banks in their respective geographies have committed to building on their already successful 15-year partnership by unlocking enhanced opportunities across the growing China-Africa trade corridor. Last year alone, the two banks facilitated trade flows valued at $600-million between Africa and China. 

“Standard Bank has long understood the primary importance of China to the growth of our continent, and I am privileged and honoured to thank my colleagues at ICBC for their ongoing partnership,” said Standard Bank’s Group CEO, Sim Tshabalala. 

“We look forward to the next 15 years together as we build on our successes and drive inclusive and sustainable growth in Africa.”  

Earlier this month, Standard Bank posted positive results, showing that its African operations were significantly buoying the bottom line, with a 45% contribution to headline earnings. 

“This relationship is critical to accelerating Africa’s economic development, broadens China’s relationships with Africa, and gives African exporters access to the world’s largest and most dynamic market.

“By jointly endorsing the Belt and Road Initiative and leveraging the opportunities presented by the African Continental Free Trade Area, we expect Africa and China to become even more relevant to each other,” Tshabalala said. 

The ICBC chairman, Chen Siqing, echoed these sentiments, noting that China was Africa’s biggest trade partner.

“We want to build on the successes while opening the door to renewed growth. This is especially true in the areas of energy transition, which can create sustainable and long-term positive impacts when we jointly support our respective countries’ and customers’ journeys to net zero emissions,” Chen said.

“The ongoing development of China-Africa economic and trade exchanges, coupled with China’s economic growth and Africa’s abundant resources, increasing industrialisation, and growing population, create a promising environment for continued trade and investment,” he said.

Both banks have invested heavily in building the necessary infrastructure and relationships to provide African and Chinese businesses with easier access to the vast opportunities in this strategic trade corridor. 

Standard Bank, with ICBC support, has facilitated the growth of more than 3,500 Chinese commercial, corporate and state-owned enterprises across 15 African markets. The bulk of these firms are private firms invested in a broad range of sectors.

The scale of new private Chinese investment has substantially enhanced Africa’s ability to import and deploy the technology and skills required to build its own economies while also increasing the continent’s ability to attract investment from other markets.

The eight Chinese energy companies that have signed up to assist with energy production are the State Grid Corporation of China, China-Africa Development Fund, China Energy International Group, China General Nuclear Power Corporation, China National Electric Engineering Company, Huawei Technologies, TBEA and Global Energy Interconnection Development and Cooperation Organisation. DM

Gallery

Comments - Please note you must be signed in to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Watch — EFF, ANC fracas brings COCT council meeting to standstill over JP Smith handling of taxi crisis
Maverick News

Watch — EFF, ANC fracas brings COCT council meeting to standstill over JP Smith handling of taxi crisis
Prigozhin meets his maker: Payback time as Wagner Group’s leadership decapitated
Maverick News

Prigozhin meets his maker: Payback time as Wagner Group’s leadership decapitated
South African clothing retailers losing lustre in face of Shein juggernaut
Africa

South African clothing retailers losing lustre in face of Shein juggernaut
Putin fails to win support for his Ukraine war narrative from fellow bloc leaders
Maverick News

Putin fails to win support for his Ukraine war narrative from fellow bloc leaders
India hits Daily Maverick with malicious cyberattack after report on Modi’s ‘tantrum’
Maverick News

India hits Daily Maverick with malicious cyberattack after report on Modi’s ‘tantrum’

TOP READS IN SECTION

Tough Love Triangle: While Ramaphosa focused on Xi, Modi threw a tantrum and refused to get off his plane
Maverick News

Tough Love Triangle: While Ramaphosa focused on Xi, Modi threw a tantrum and refused to get off his plane
Putin fails to win support for his Ukraine war narrative from fellow bloc leaders
Maverick News

Putin fails to win support for his Ukraine war narrative from fellow bloc leaders
India hits Daily Maverick with malicious cyberattack after report on Modi’s ‘tantrum’
Maverick News

India hits Daily Maverick with malicious cyberattack after report on Modi’s ‘tantrum’
Eskom responds to Gwede Mantashe’s deceptive ‘masterclass’ in energy transition
Maverick News

Eskom responds to Gwede Mantashe’s deceptive ‘masterclass’ in energy transition
South African clothing retailers losing lustre in face of Shein juggernaut
Africa

South African clothing retailers losing lustre in face of Shein juggernaut

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Have something to say? Sign up to comment on articles.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.