Nigeria building collapse kills at least 2, many trapped

Nigeria building collapse kills at least 2, many trapped
A vehicle is seen under the rubble of a collapsed building at the GSM market in Kano, northwest Nigeria 30 August 2022. A multiple-story building collapsed in the northwestern Nigerian city of Kano, leaving an unknown number trapped inside, according to the local fire service. EPA-EFE/STRINGER
By Reuters
24 Aug 2023
0

A two storey building collapsed in Nigeria's capital city of Abuja late on Wednesday, with at least two people dead and many trapped.

The Reuters witness saw two lifeless bodies pulled out from the rubble of the building that caved in around 11.00 p.m. (2200 GMT) on Wednesday. Many people are trapped with emergency responders evacuating those injured to the hospital.

The building was used for both residential and commercial purposes in the downtown Garki area of Abuja.

“We helped to bring out some people. Two were not breathing. Over 20 people have been removed from the rubble,” Yakubu Inuwa, a trader at a neighbouring building, told Reuters.

Building collapses are frequent in Africa’s most populous country, where regulations are poorly enforced and construction materials often substandard.

(Reporting by Camillus EbohWriting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Toby Chopra)

