Crosswords

MINI CROSSWORDS

Daily Crossword Quickie – Thurs, 24 Aug

Daily Crossword Quickie – Thurs, 24 Aug
By Daily Maverick
24 Aug 2023
0

Welcome to Daily Maverick's free mini crossword quickie. Follow the clues and fill in the squares to solve these minis.

Loading...

Stay tuned every weekday for fresh puzzles or explore our archive to revisit past quickies. We would love to hear what you thought of the crossword here. 

If you are viewing this on our app or an iPad device, please be aware that the crossword may not load correctly. For app users, please open in an internet browser. We’re working on fixing the pesky bugs.

Gallery

Top Reads This Hour

Putin fails to win support for his Ukraine war narrative from fellow bloc leaders
Maverick News

Putin fails to win support for his Ukraine war narrative from fellow bloc leaders
Tough Love Triangle: While Ramaphosa focused on Xi, Modi threw a tantrum and refused to get off his plane
Maverick News

Tough Love Triangle: While Ramaphosa focused on Xi, Modi threw a tantrum and refused to get off his plane
Zimbabwe elections off to rocky start as opposition CCC accuse Zanu-PF of sowing ‘chaos’ and ‘sabotage’
Maverick News

Zimbabwe elections off to rocky start as opposition CCC accuse Zanu-PF of sowing ‘chaos’ and ‘sabotage’
When smallanyanas keep coming — Mashatile’s star is suddenly not shining so brightly
Maverick News

When smallanyanas keep coming — Mashatile’s star is suddenly not shining so brightly
Ramokgopa inks deal with Chinese firms to fix energy crisis – and urges them to ‘work with speed’
Maverick News

Ramokgopa inks deal with Chinese firms to fix energy crisis – and urges them to ‘work with speed’

TOP READS IN SECTION

Daily Crossword Quickie - Wed, 16 Aug
Crosswords

Daily Crossword Quickie – Wed, 16 Aug
Daily Crossword Quickie #10
Crosswords

Daily Crossword Quickie #10
Daily Crossword Quickie #5
Crosswords

Daily Crossword Quickie #5
Daily Crossword Quickie #2
Crosswords

Daily Crossword Quickie #2
Daily Crossword Quickie #4
Crosswords

Daily Crossword Quickie #4

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted