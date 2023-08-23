Crosswords

Daily Crossword Quickie – Wed, 23 Aug

Daily Crossword Quickie – Wed, 23 Aug
By Daily Maverick
23 Aug 2023
Welcome to Daily Maverick's free mini crossword quickie. Follow the clues and fill in the squares to solve these minis.

Loading...

Stay tuned every weekday for fresh puzzles or explore our archive to revisit past quickies. We would love to hear what you thought of the crossword here. 

If you are viewing this on our app or an iPad device, please be aware that the crossword may not load correctly. For app users, please open in an internet browser. We’re working on fixing the pesky bugs.

